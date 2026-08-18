NFL
2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Los Angeles Chargers open their 2026 season with a tilt against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. Looking for additional details on the Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Chargers' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|Chargers (-10.5) | O/U: 46.5
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|-
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Chiefs
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX