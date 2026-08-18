FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Chargers open their 2026 season with a tilt against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. Looking for additional details on the Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ETCardinalsChargers (-10.5) | O/U: 46.5SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ETRaiders-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bills-New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:05 p.m. ETBroncos-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Chiefs-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriCBS
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Rams-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaFOX

Bet on the Los Angeles Chargers on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup