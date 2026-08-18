2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Chargers open their 2026 season with a tilt against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. Looking for additional details on the Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Chargers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET Cardinals Chargers (-10.5) | O/U: 46.5 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET Raiders - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bills - New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET Broncos - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri CBS Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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