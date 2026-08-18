NFL
2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Dallas Cowboys figure to have their hands full on Dec. 7, when they square off against the Seattle Seahawks as part of their 2026 schedule. Details on the Cowboys' full NFL schedule can be seen below. Seeking additional info on the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cowboys' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|Cowboys (-2.5) | O/U: 48.5
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|Ravens (-2.5) | O/U: 50.5
|Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|CBS/Paramount+
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Texans
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|NBC/Peacock
|Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Eagles
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|ABC/ESPN