2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Dallas Cowboys figure to have their hands full on Dec. 7, when they square off against the Seattle Seahawks as part of their 2026 schedule. Details on the Cowboys' full NFL schedule can be seen below. Seeking additional info on the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Cowboys' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Giants Cowboys (-2.5) | O/U: 48.5 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey NBC/Peacock Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET Commanders - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET Ravens Ravens (-2.5) | O/U: 50.5 Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil CBS/Paramount+ Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Texans - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas FOX Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET Buccaneers - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ABC/ESPN View Full Table ChevronDown

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