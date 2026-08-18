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2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Dallas Cowboys figure to have their hands full on Dec. 7, when they square off against the Seattle Seahawks as part of their 2026 schedule. Details on the Cowboys' full NFL schedule can be seen below. Seeking additional info on the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Cowboys' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ GiantsCowboys (-2.5) | O/U: 48.5MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ETCommanders-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ETRavensRavens (-2.5) | O/U: 50.5Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilCBS/Paramount+
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Texans-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasFOX
Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ETBuccaneers-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinNBC/Peacock
Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Eagles-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaABC/ESPN

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