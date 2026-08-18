2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Atlanta Falcons start their 2026 campaign with a tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. For info on the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, check out the below article.

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Falcons' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Steelers Steelers (-3) | O/U: 41.5 Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Panthers - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Amazon Prime Video Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana ESPN Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET Ravens - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia NBC/Peacock Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET Bears - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET 49ers - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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