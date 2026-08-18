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2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Atlanta Falcons start their 2026 campaign with a tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. For info on the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, check out the below article.

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Falcons' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ SteelersSteelers (-3) | O/U: 41.5Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETPanthers-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX
Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinAmazon Prime Video
Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaESPN
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ETRavens-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ETBears-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET49ers-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX

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