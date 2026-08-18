NFL
2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Atlanta Falcons start their 2026 campaign with a tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. For info on the Atlanta Falcons, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, check out the below article.
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Falcons' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|Steelers (-3) | O/U: 41.5
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX
|Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Amazon Prime Video
|Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bears
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX