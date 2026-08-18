2026 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule includes a marquee matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Seeking additional details on the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Cardinals' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Chargers Chargers (-10.5) | O/U: 46.5 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET Seahawks - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ 49ers - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Giants - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET Lions - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona FOX Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET Broncos - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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