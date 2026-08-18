NFL
2026 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule includes a marquee matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Seeking additional details on the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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Cardinals' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Chargers
|Chargers (-10.5) | O/U: 46.5
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Seahawks
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ 49ers
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Lions
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|CBS