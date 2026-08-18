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NFL

2026 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Arizona Cardinals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule includes a marquee matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Seeking additional details on the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Cardinals' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ ChargersChargers (-10.5) | O/U: 46.5SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ETSeahawks-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ 49ers-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Giants-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ETLions-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Rams-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:05 p.m. ETBroncos-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaCBS

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