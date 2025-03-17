2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Schedule

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I women's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

The play-in games on the women's side begin on Wednesday night to finalize the bracket. UCLA snagged the top overall seed and will start their tournament on Friday with the first round concluding on Saturday.

The tournament schedule will include 67 games played over the course of three weeks. With the full bracket and seedings now set, the stage is ready for the opening and first-round games.

Download our printable schedule to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's College Basketball Printable Schedule

Download the printable schedule here.

Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are the top teams' current odds to win the women's college basketball national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 16th.

Women's National Championship Odds UConn +270 South Carolina +270 UCLA +500 USC +650 Texas +650 Notre Dame +750

Learn more about the teams and matchups at FanDuel Research.

You can also download our printable women's college basketball tournament bracket here.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for the women's tournament? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!