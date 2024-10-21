2025 WNBA Finals Odds: Can the Liberty Repeat?

The New York Liberty rallied back in Game 5 in the 2024 WNBA Finals to beat the Minnesota Lynx, and that means the 2024 season is in the rearview mirror.

So, it's time to look ahead to the 2025 WNBA season.

The WNBA Finals odds via FanDuel Sportsbook are up, and the Liberty are favored to repeat.

NEXT YEAR STARTS NOW 👀



Who wins the 2025 WNBA Championship?



🗽 New York Liberty repeat (+175)

❤️ Indiana Fever (13/1)

💜 Golden State Valkyries (250/1) pic.twitter.com/0UVyWgy3iw — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 21, 2024

This year's runner-up, Minnesota, is the second-most likely team to win it all in 2025 and earn a fifth WNBA Finals victory in franchise history.

The Las Vegas Aces at +430 and the Connecticut Sun at +650 round out a clear top four.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever slot in fifth in odds at +1300, same as the Seattle Storm.

The WNBA's expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, open up as long shots (+25000).

