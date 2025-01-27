2025 Senior Bowl: Schedule, Accepted Invites, and How to Watch
The annual Senior Bowl showcases college football's top talent and the NFL's draft-eligible prospects.
Earning a roster spot on the National or American team offers players a chance to prove themselves against the country’s best college players.
Here’s what you should know about the 2025 Senior Bowl, including the schedule, how to watch, and this year’s accepted invites.
When is the 2025 Senior Bowl?
The 2025 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 1st at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the University of South Alabama in Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Senior Bowl Practice Schedule
Each team will practice for two hours a day across three days, from January 28th to January 30th.
Accepted Invites by Position
Here are all the accepted invites according to the official Senior Bowl website on January 27th. This includes players who initially accepted an invite and later opted out.
Quarterbacks
School
First Name
Last Name
|Alabama
|Jalen
|Milroe
|Laurier
|Taylor
|Elgersma
|Louisville
|Tyler
|Shough
|Memphis
|Seth
|Henigan
|Notre Dame
|Riley
|Leonard
|Ohio State
|Will
|Howard
|Ole Miss
|Jaxson
|Dart
Running Backs
School
First Name
Last Name
|Arizona State
|Cameron
|Skattebo
|Auburn
|Jarquez
|Hunter
|Central Florida
|RJ
|Harvey
|Delaware
|Marcus
|Yarns
|Georgia
|Trevor
|Etienne
|Kansas
|Devin
|Neal
|Miami
|Damien
|Martinez
Tight Ends
School
First Name
Last Name
|Alabama
|CJ
|Dippre
|Bowling Green
|Harold
|Fannin Jr.
|Clemson
|Jake
|Briningstool
|Georgia Tech
|Jackson
|Hawes
|LSU
|Mason
|Taylor
|Miami
|Elijah
|Arroyo
|Nebraska
|Thomas
|Fidone II
Wide Receivers
School
First Name
Last Name
|Arkansas
|Isaac
|TeSlaa
|Florida
|Chimere
|Dike
|Georgia
|Arian
|Smith
|Illinois
|Pat
|Bryant
|Iowa State
|Jayden
|Higgins
|Iowa State
|Jaylin
|Noel
|LSU
|Kyren
|Lacy
Offensive Linemen
School
First Name
Last Name
|Alabama A&M
|Carson
|Vinson
|Arizona
|Jonah
|Savaiinaea
|Arkansas State
|Jacob
|Bayer
|Boston College
|Ozzy
|Trapilo
|Connecticut
|Chase
|Lundt
|Georgia
|Tate
|Ratledge
|Georgia
|Jared
|Wilson
Defensive Backs
School
First Name
Last Name
|Alabama
|Malachi
|Moore
|California
|Nohl
|Williams
|Central Florida
|BJ
|Adams
|Central Florida
|Mac
|McWilliams
|Florida State
|Azareye'h
|Thomas
|Georgia
|Dan
|Jackson
|Illinois St.
|Keondre
|Jackson
Defensive Line
School
First Name
Last Name
|Alabama
|Tim
|Smith
|Arkansas
|Landon
|Jackson
|Boston College
|Donovan
|Ezeiruaku
|Florida
|Cam
|Jackson
|Florida State
|Joshua
|Farmer
|Georgia
|Tyrion
|Ingram-Dawkins
|Iowa
|Yahya
|Black
Linebackers
School
First Name
Last Name
|Auburn
|Eugene
|Asante
|Auburn
|Jalen
|McLeod
|Central Arkansas
|David
|Walker
|Florida
|Shemar
|James
|Georgia
|Smael
|Mondon Jr.
|Minnesota
|Cody
|Lindenberg
|Oklahoma State
|Nick
|Martin
Special Teams
School
First Name
Last Name
Pos.
|Alabama
|James
|Burnip
|P
|Florida
|Jeremy
|Crawshaw
|P
|Florida State
|Ryan
|Fitzgerald
|K
|Michigan
|William
|Wagner
|LS
|Ole Miss
|Caden
|Davis
|K
|West Virginia
|Austin
|Brinkman
|LS
How Are the Senior Bowl Players Selected?
The Senior Bowl selection process spans eight months, starting in August with a 400-player Watch List. Senior Bowl officials monitor these players throughout the regular season.
In October, the first 20 "automatic" invites are sent out, followed by 40 "priority" invites a few weeks later. By December, an additional 40 players are invited.
Then, the final two 58-man rosters are set, with "emergency" invites issued as needed to replace injured players.
Which School Had the Most Accepted Invites?
The Oregon Ducks have the most accepted invites to the 2025 Senior Bowl with 8, including QB Dillion Gabriel and WR Tez Johnson.
The Georgia Bulldogs have the second-most invites with 7, featuring RB Trevor Etienne and WR Arian Smith.
The LSU Tigers and Mississippi Rebels both have 6 invites each.
How to Watch the Senior Bowl
You can watch the 2025 Senior Bowl via the NFL Network or on Fubo.
