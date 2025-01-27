2025 Senior Bowl: Schedule, Accepted Invites, and How to Watch

The annual Senior Bowl showcases college football's top talent and the NFL's draft-eligible prospects.

Earning a roster spot on the National or American team offers players a chance to prove themselves against the country’s best college players.

Here’s what you should know about the 2025 Senior Bowl, including the schedule, how to watch, and this year’s accepted invites.

When is the 2025 Senior Bowl?

The 2025 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 1st at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the University of South Alabama in Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Senior Bowl Practice Schedule

Each team will practice for two hours a day across three days, from January 28th to January 30th.

Accepted Invites by Position

Here are all the accepted invites according to the official Senior Bowl website on January 27th. This includes players who initially accepted an invite and later opted out.

Quarterbacks

School First Name Last Name Alabama Jalen Milroe Laurier Taylor Elgersma Louisville Tyler Shough Memphis Seth Henigan Notre Dame Riley Leonard Ohio State Will Howard Ole Miss Jaxson Dart View Full Table ChevronDown

Running Backs

School First Name Last Name Arizona State Cameron Skattebo Auburn Jarquez Hunter Central Florida RJ Harvey Delaware Marcus Yarns Georgia Trevor Etienne Kansas Devin Neal Miami Damien Martinez View Full Table ChevronDown

Tight Ends

School First Name Last Name Alabama CJ Dippre Bowling Green Harold Fannin Jr. Clemson Jake Briningstool Georgia Tech Jackson Hawes LSU Mason Taylor Miami Elijah Arroyo Nebraska Thomas Fidone II View Full Table ChevronDown

Wide Receivers

School First Name Last Name Arkansas Isaac TeSlaa Florida Chimere Dike Georgia Arian Smith Illinois Pat Bryant Iowa State Jayden Higgins Iowa State Jaylin Noel LSU Kyren Lacy View Full Table ChevronDown

Offensive Linemen

School First Name Last Name Alabama A&M Carson Vinson Arizona Jonah Savaiinaea Arkansas State Jacob Bayer Boston College Ozzy Trapilo Connecticut Chase Lundt Georgia Tate Ratledge Georgia Jared Wilson View Full Table ChevronDown

Defensive Backs

School First Name Last Name Alabama Malachi Moore California Nohl Williams Central Florida BJ Adams Central Florida Mac McWilliams Florida State Azareye'h Thomas Georgia Dan Jackson Illinois St. Keondre Jackson View Full Table ChevronDown

Defensive Line

School First Name Last Name Alabama Tim Smith Arkansas Landon Jackson Boston College Donovan Ezeiruaku Florida Cam Jackson Florida State Joshua Farmer Georgia Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Iowa Yahya Black View Full Table ChevronDown

Linebackers

School First Name Last Name Auburn Eugene Asante Auburn Jalen McLeod Central Arkansas David Walker Florida Shemar James Georgia Smael Mondon Jr. Minnesota Cody Lindenberg Oklahoma State Nick Martin View Full Table ChevronDown

Special Teams

School First Name Last Name Pos. Alabama James Burnip P Florida Jeremy Crawshaw P Florida State Ryan Fitzgerald K Michigan William Wagner LS Ole Miss Caden Davis K West Virginia Austin Brinkman LS

How Are the Senior Bowl Players Selected?

The Senior Bowl selection process spans eight months, starting in August with a 400-player Watch List. Senior Bowl officials monitor these players throughout the regular season.

In October, the first 20 "automatic" invites are sent out, followed by 40 "priority" invites a few weeks later. By December, an additional 40 players are invited.

Then, the final two 58-man rosters are set, with "emergency" invites issued as needed to replace injured players.

Which School Had the Most Accepted Invites?

The Oregon Ducks have the most accepted invites to the 2025 Senior Bowl with 8, including QB Dillion Gabriel and WR Tez Johnson.

The Georgia Bulldogs have the second-most invites with 7, featuring RB Trevor Etienne and WR Arian Smith.

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi Rebels both have 6 invites each.

How to Watch the Senior Bowl

You can watch the 2025 Senior Bowl via the NFL Network or on Fubo.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!