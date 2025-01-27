FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Senior Bowl: Schedule, Accepted Invites, and How to Watch

Gabby Robles

The annual Senior Bowl showcases college football's top talent and the NFL's draft-eligible prospects.

Earning a roster spot on the National or American team offers players a chance to prove themselves against the country’s best college players.

Here’s what you should know about the 2025 Senior Bowl, including the schedule, how to watch, and this year’s accepted invites.

When is the 2025 Senior Bowl?

The 2025 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 1st at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the University of South Alabama in Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Senior Bowl Practice Schedule

Each team will practice for two hours a day across three days, from January 28th to January 30th.

Accepted Invites by Position

Here are all the accepted invites according to the official Senior Bowl website on January 27th. This includes players who initially accepted an invite and later opted out.

Quarterbacks

School
First Name
Last Name
AlabamaJalenMilroe
LaurierTaylorElgersma
LouisvilleTylerShough
MemphisSethHenigan
Notre DameRileyLeonard
Ohio StateWillHoward
Ole MissJaxsonDart

Running Backs

School
First Name
Last Name
Arizona StateCameronSkattebo
AuburnJarquezHunter
Central FloridaRJHarvey
DelawareMarcusYarns
GeorgiaTrevorEtienne
KansasDevinNeal
MiamiDamienMartinez

Tight Ends

School
First Name
Last Name
AlabamaCJDippre
Bowling GreenHaroldFannin Jr.
ClemsonJakeBriningstool
Georgia TechJacksonHawes
LSUMasonTaylor
MiamiElijahArroyo
NebraskaThomasFidone II

Wide Receivers

School
First Name
Last Name
ArkansasIsaacTeSlaa
FloridaChimereDike
GeorgiaArianSmith
IllinoisPatBryant
Iowa StateJaydenHiggins
Iowa StateJaylinNoel
LSUKyrenLacy

Offensive Linemen

School
First Name
Last Name
Alabama A&MCarsonVinson
ArizonaJonahSavaiinaea
Arkansas StateJacobBayer
Boston CollegeOzzyTrapilo
ConnecticutChaseLundt
GeorgiaTateRatledge
GeorgiaJaredWilson

Defensive Backs

School
First Name
Last Name
AlabamaMalachiMoore
CaliforniaNohlWilliams
Central FloridaBJAdams
Central FloridaMacMcWilliams
Florida StateAzareye'hThomas
GeorgiaDanJackson
Illinois St.KeondreJackson

Defensive Line

School
First Name
Last Name
AlabamaTimSmith
ArkansasLandonJackson
Boston CollegeDonovanEzeiruaku
FloridaCamJackson
Florida StateJoshuaFarmer
GeorgiaTyrionIngram-Dawkins
IowaYahyaBlack

Linebackers

School
First Name
Last Name
AuburnEugeneAsante
AuburnJalenMcLeod
Central ArkansasDavidWalker
FloridaShemarJames
GeorgiaSmaelMondon Jr.
MinnesotaCodyLindenberg
Oklahoma StateNickMartin

Special Teams

School
First Name
Last Name
Pos.
AlabamaJamesBurnipP
FloridaJeremyCrawshawP
Florida StateRyanFitzgeraldK
MichiganWilliamWagnerLS
Ole MissCadenDavisK
West VirginiaAustinBrinkmanLS

How Are the Senior Bowl Players Selected?

The Senior Bowl selection process spans eight months, starting in August with a 400-player Watch List. Senior Bowl officials monitor these players throughout the regular season.

In October, the first 20 "automatic" invites are sent out, followed by 40 "priority" invites a few weeks later. By December, an additional 40 players are invited.

Then, the final two 58-man rosters are set, with "emergency" invites issued as needed to replace injured players.

Which School Had the Most Accepted Invites?

The Oregon Ducks have the most accepted invites to the 2025 Senior Bowl with 8, including QB Dillion Gabriel and WR Tez Johnson.

The Georgia Bulldogs have the second-most invites with 7, featuring RB Trevor Etienne and WR Arian Smith.

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi Rebels both have 6 invites each.

How to Watch the Senior Bowl

You can watch the 2025 Senior Bowl via the NFL Network or on Fubo.

