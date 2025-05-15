2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule features a marquee matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. Wanting additional info on the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Seahawks' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET 49ers - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Steelers - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET Saints - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington CBS Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET Buccaneers - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington CBS Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jaguars - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida FOX Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET Texans - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington ESPN+ View Full Table ChevronDown

