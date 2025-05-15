FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule features a marquee matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. Wanting additional info on the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET49ers-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Steelers-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ETSaints-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonCBS
Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Cardinals-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ETBuccaneers-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonCBS
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jaguars-EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaFOX
Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ETTexans-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonESPN+

Bet on the Seattle Seahawks on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup