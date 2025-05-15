NFL
2025 Seattle Seahawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule features a marquee matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. Wanting additional info on the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Seahawks' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Saints
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|CBS
|Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Cardinals
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|-
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|FOX
|Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET
|Texans
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|ESPN+