2025 Preakness Horse Owners (Do Any Celebrities Own Horses in this Year's Race?)

The field of nine has been drawn for the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17th at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

The $2 million race is the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, the race features the top two betting choices from the Run for the Roses: Journalism, who finished second at Churchill Downs as the morning-line favorite; and Sandman, who was seventh. The others are making their first foray into the Triple Crown series, though runners like American Promise, Heart of Honor, and River Thames are familiar faces from the Kentucky Derby trail.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is bypassing the second leg of the Triple Crown. However, whoever ends up the Preakness Stakes winner is likely to clash with Sovereignty three weeks later in Saratoga at the Belmont Stakes.

As with the Kentucky Derby, it is always exciting to find out who owns horses in other Triple Crown races. Though people from all walks of life are involved in horse racing, there is a long tradition of well-known people from sports, movies, television, and other parts of popular culture owning racehorses and coming out for the biggest races of the year. Of course, there are also always owners who have become famous specifically because of their involvement in horse racing, and their ownership of superstar horses in the past.

Famous Horse Owners in the 2025 Preakness Stakes

These are the best-known people and groups who own Preakness starters in 2025:

Horse Racing Meets the TikTok Era

Arkansas Derby winner Sandman is owned in part by West Point Thoroughbreds, a partnership that has been well known within horse racing over the years for owning horses like Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Flightline, and turf-division mainstay Twilight Eclipse. As a public partnership, different people buy shares of different horses that they own.

In 2025, one of their shareholders in Sandman is social media influencer Griffin Johnson. A vlogger and comedian with almost 10 million followers on TikTok and 2.7 million on Instagram, he has been sharing videos of Sandman in the lead-up to the Triple Crown races.

Triple Crown Owners

Though there is no Triple Crown at stake at Pimlico Race Course, with Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty going straight to the Belmont, a couple of the owners of horses in this year’s Preakness have reached that pinnacle of horse racing before.

Two of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify’s owners were WinStar Farm and China Horse Club. They join with different partners as part of the ownership of River Thames, a Todd Pletcher trainee who comes into the Preakness Stakes off of a third-place finish in the Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland.

Another one of Justify’s owners, Starlight Racing, goes for another Preakness win with Justify’s trainer Bob Baffert and the lightly-raced Not This Time colt Goal Oriented.

Preakness Winners

If you follow the Preakness Stakes a little more closely, you’ll see several familiar faces in this year’s field who have won the second jewel of the Triple Crown before.

Stonestreet Stables, one of the largest partners behind up-and-comer Goal Oriented, has already owned part of three Preakness winners: Curlin (2007), Rachel Alexandra (2009), and National Treasure (2023). SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan from Goal Oriented’s ownership group were also involved in the partnership behind National Treasure.

Don Alberto Stable, one of the co-owners of Santa Anita Derby winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism, has another connection to a winner of the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. Though Don Alberto did not own 2010 Preakness winner Lookin at Lucky during his racing career, Haras Don Alberto stands him at stud. The farm is in Chile, where Lookin at Lucky has been a major success as a stallion.

Harvey A. Clarke, breeder of 2012 Preakness winner I’ll Have Another, passed away in 2019, but his breeding and racing legacy lives on. Gosger, a Harvey A. Clarke Stables homebred, is a son of Nyquist out of the Tapit mare Gloria S. Gloria S is also the dam of Harveys Lil Goil, a Grade 1-winning turf runner Clarke bred.

Preakness Stakes Horse Owners

These are the documented owners of each of the horses in the Preakness field, organized by post position.

1. Goal Oriented

SF Racing LLC Starlight Racing Madaket Stables LLC Stonestreet Stables LLC Dianne Bashor Determined Stables Robert E. Masterson Tom J. Ryan Waves Edge Capital Catherine Donovan

2. Journalism

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners Bridlewood Farm Don Alberto Stable Robert V. LaPenta Elayne Stables 5 LLC Mrs. John Magnier Michael B. Tabor Derrick Smith

3. American Promise

BC Stables LLC

4. Heart of Honor

Jim and Claire Limited

5. Pay Billy

RKTN Racing LLC

6. River Thames

WinStar Farm LLC CHC Inc Pantofel Stable LLC Wachtel Stable

7. Sandman

D. J. Stable LLC St. Elias Stable West Point Thoroughbreds CJ Stables

8. Clever Again

Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Mrs. John Magnier Michael B. Tabor Derrick Smith

9. Gosger

Harvey A. Clarke Racing Stables LLC

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today's horse racing odds.

