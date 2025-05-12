2025 NFL Season Opener: Eagles Favored at Home Against Cowboys

The 2025 NFL season will kick off with an NFC East rivalry game between the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys.

ODDS ARE LIVE FOR THE WEEK 1 OPENER ‼️



115 days until Cowboys vs Eagles, but who's counting? 😅#Kickoff2025 | #DallasCowboys | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/amupGWX0rs — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 12, 2025

The game is set for September 4th, 2025 at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

NFL Season Opener Odds

Last season, the Eagles marched to a 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and lost just three games in the regular season.

Dallas, meanwhile, finished 7-10 with a -118 point differential in the regular season.

In the first meeting between these two teams last season in Week 10, Philadelphia won 34-6 on the road in Dallas. Jalen Hurts threw for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran 7 times for 56 yards and 2 scores in the win. Cooper Rush completed 13 of 23 passes for just 45 yards.

In Week 17, the Eagles again faced Rush, who threw for 147 yards on 28 attempts. Kenny Pickett was under center primarily for the Eagles. Saquon Barkley handled 31 carries for 167 yards, and DeVonta Smith hauled in 6 of 7 targets for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

