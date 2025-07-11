2025 MLB Draft Betting Odds: Kade Anderson the Favorite to Go First Overall

With the 2025 MLB Draft now just around the corner, the top of the board is starting to take shape.

The draft begins on Sunday with the Washington Nationals holding the first overall pick just weeks after firing their general manager. That tosses some uncertainty into the mix, but recent mock drafts are starting to point the same way.

Let's begin by laying out the draft order, and then we can see what FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB Draft betting odds have to say.

2025 MLB Draft Order

Due to December's lottery, the Nationals moved up from the fourth slot into pole position. Here's how the rest of the traditional first-round picks are allocated.

Draft Slot Team 1 Washington Nationals 2 Los Angeles Angels 3 Seattle Mariners 4 Colorado Rockies 5 St. Louis Cardinals 6 Pittsburgh Pirates 7 Miami Marlins View Full Table ChevronDown

Who's the Betting Favorite to Be the First Pick in the 2025 MLB Draft?

Even with the uncertainty around the Nationals, all recent signs point to LSU lefty Kade Anderson going first overall.

The most recent mocks from Keith Law, Kiley McDaniel, and Jonathan Mayo all have Anderson at the top of the board, leading to Anderson's becoming the heavy favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. These odds are as of Friday morning but subject to change.

Player Odds to Go First Overall Kade Anderson -250 Ethan Holliday +155 Seth Hernandez +2900 Aiva Arquette +3400 Jamie Arnold +4200

Anderson finished this year with a 12-1 record at LSU where he struck out a whopping 37.4% of the batters he faced. In Game 1 of the Men's College World Series Championship against Coastal Carolina, Anderson threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout where he struck out 10 batters.

He good.

Ethan Holliday -- the son of Matt and brother of Jackson Holliday -- shapes up as the other player most likely to go in the top slot. If he doesn't go there, though, all three mocks linked above have Holliday going fourth overall to the Colorado Rockies. Given his dad's success at Coors Field, it'd certainly be a fun pairing.

A pair of pitchers are currently favored to come off the board after Anderson. Tennessee lefty Liam Doyle is -180 to be the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels while prep righty Seth Hernandez is -105 to go third to the Seattle Mariners.

The first round gets underway Sunday night at 6 pm Eastern, kicking off MLB's All-Star Week festivities.

