NFL
2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Dallas Cowboys open their 2025 campaign with a game versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Dallas Cowboys, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC East, check out the below article.
Cowboys' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Eagles
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Giants
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Packers
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|NBC
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Panthers
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|FOX