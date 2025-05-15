FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Dallas Cowboys open their 2025 campaign with a game versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Dallas Cowboys, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC East, check out the below article.

Cowboys' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Eagles-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaNBC
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETGiants-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ETPackers-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasNBC
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jets-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Panthers-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ETCommanders-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasFOX

