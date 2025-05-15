2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Dallas Cowboys open their 2025 campaign with a game versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Dallas Cowboys, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC East, check out the below article.

Cowboys' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NBC Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Giants - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET Packers - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas NBC Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Panthers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET Commanders - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

