2025 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 8 with a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Read the rest of this article for details on the team's complete schedule. For details on the Chicago Bears, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, read the below article.

Bears' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET Vikings - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Lions - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET Cowboys - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada CBS Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Commanders - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland ABC Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET Saints - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

