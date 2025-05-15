FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NFL

2025 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive

2025 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 8 with a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Read the rest of this article for details on the team's complete schedule. For details on the Chicago Bears, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, read the below article.

Bears' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ETVikings-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Lions-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ETCowboys-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Raiders-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaCBS
Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Commanders-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandABC
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ETSaints-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS

