NFL
2025 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 8 with a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Read the rest of this article for details on the team's complete schedule. For details on the Chicago Bears, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, read the below article.
Bears' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Vikings
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Raiders
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Commanders
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|ABC
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|Saints
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS