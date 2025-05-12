2025 Champions League Free Printable Bracket: Final Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final has been decided as Inter and PSG will face off on May 31st for the European Cup.

Let’s break down how these two teams made it to the championship in our free printable bracket.

Champions League Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams as of May 9th.

When is the 2025 Champions League Final?

The Champions League Final will take place on Saturday, May 31st at 3 p.m. (ET) at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of May 9th via FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Lift the Cup Odds Paris St-G -156 Inter +132

