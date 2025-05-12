FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Champions League Free Printable Bracket: Final Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final has been decided as Inter and PSG will face off on May 31st for the European Cup.

Let’s break down how these two teams made it to the championship in our free printable bracket.

Champions League Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams as of May 9th.

Download the printable bracket here.

When is the 2025 Champions League Final?

The Champions League Final will take place on Saturday, May 31st at 3 p.m. (ET) at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of May 9th via FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Lift the Cup
Odds
Paris St-G-156
Inter+132

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

