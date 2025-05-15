NFL
2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To open their 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens play the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7. You can see the Ravens' complete NFL schedule below. Seeking additional info on the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Ravens' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Lions
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Chiefs
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|Texans
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|Rams
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bears
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS