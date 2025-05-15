2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To open their 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens play the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7. You can see the Ravens' complete NFL schedule below. Seeking additional info on the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Ravens' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Bills - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York NBC Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Browns - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET Lions - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Texans - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET Rams - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland FOX Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Bears - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

