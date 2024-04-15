2024 PGA Championship Odds: Can Scottie Scheffler Win Two Straight Majors?

With the Masters in the books for 2024, two-time green jacket winner Scottie Scheffler turns his attention to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16th.

Scheffler's dominant win at Augusta National -- in addition to continued success leading in -- has him again positioned as the favorite for the year's second major.

Here is each golfer's PGA Championship betting odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 15th, 2024.

2024 PGA Championship Odds

PGA Championship 2024 Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +450 Rory McIlroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1500 Ludvig Aberg +1700 Brooks Koepka +2100 Xander Schauffele +2100 Patrick Cantlay +2400 View Full Table

Scheffler's +450 odds suggest an 18.2% implied win probability. He has finished T4, T8, cut, and T2 in four PGA Championship starts. Overall, he has 10 top-10 finishes in 18 major starts.

Rory McIlroy's odds put him at +1000. McIlroy has two PGA Championship wins (2012 and 2014) along with two consecutive top-10 results at Southern Hills and Oak Hill.

Jon Rahm (+1500) has three top-15 results at PGA Championships in his career in seven starts but also has finished T48 or worse in the four others -- including each of the last two years.

Ludvig Aberg (+1700) showed us at Augusta National why he is a future star. Aberg, in his major debut, finished solo second at the Masters. He beat everyone not named Scottie Scheffler by three shots.

Rounding out the top five are two players with vastly different major success: Brooks Koepka (+2100) and Xander Schauffele (+2100).

Koepka has three PGA Championship wins (2018, 2019, and 2023) among his five total major wins. He finished just T45 at the Masters, however.

Schauffele has 6 top-5s, 12 top-10s, and 20 top-25s at majors in his career across 27 starts. But no wins. He finished solo eighth at the Masters this year.

