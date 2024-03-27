2024 Masters Betting Odds Update: Scottie Scheffler a Huge Favorite

The 2024 Masters tournament will begin on April 11th, and one golfer in particular is ahead of the pack in terms of expectations.

According to the golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler is -- understandably -- a big favorite to earn his second green jacket.

Scheffler (as of March 27th) has +490 odds to win the Masters, which implies a probability of 16.95%. Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and has won two consecutive events (the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship) before teeing it up at the Texas Children's Houston Open two weeks ahead of Augusta.

The only other golfers with odds shorter than +2000 are Rory McIlroy (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1300).

McIlroy, of course, is seeking his first ever Masters win in an attempt to complete the career grand slam. He finished runner-up to Scheffler in 2022 at Augusta National.

Rahm is the defending Masters champion and is seeking to become the 18th multi-time winner. He could also become the fourth-ever golfer to repeat at the Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus (1965 and 1966), Nick Faldo (1989 and 1990), and Tiger Woods (2001 and 2002).

Who is next up on the odds board? Here are the 2024 Masters betting odds as of March 27th, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

US Masters 2024 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +490 Rory McIlroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1300 Brooks Koepka +2100 Jordan Spieth +2100 Will Zalatoris +2100 Viktor Hovland +2100 View Full Table

