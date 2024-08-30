2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup Preview

A field of seven classy older horses line up Sunday, September 1, at Saratoga Race Course for the Grade 1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup. The 1 ¼-mile dirt race, a longtime Belmont Park fixture that is now a closing-weekend highlight at the Spa, offers its winner an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The history of the race goes back over 100 years to 1919. All-time greats like Man O’ War, Gallant Fox, War Admiral, Whirlaway, Citation, Kelso, Affirmed, John Henry, Cigar, and Curlin have all won this race. Nowadays, it's also often a live prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Two years ago, Olympiad rode a win in this race to a second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and 2019 second-place finisher Vino Rosso went on to win at the biggest stage.

Jockey Club Gold Cup Information

Race Date: Sunday, September 1

Sunday, September 1 Track : Saratoga Race Course

: Saratoga Race Course Post Time : 6:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 6:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ¼ miles

: 1 ¼ miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds and upward

: three-year-olds and upward Where to Watch : FanDuel Racing, Fox Sports 2

: FanDuel Racing, Fox Sports 2 Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup Draw and Odds

This is the full field organized by post position, including trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Tapit Trice Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Kuchar Rudy Rodriguez Luis Saez 301 3 Bright Future Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano 10-1 4 Disarm Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 8-1 5 Pyrenees Cherie DeVaux Brian Hernandez, Jr. 8-1 6 Highland Falls Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5-1 7 Arthur’s Ride Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 4-5

Jockey Club Gold Cup Prep Race Results

The seven runners in the Jockey Club Gold Cup come out of only three different races.

Three last raced in the Whitney (G1), another Breeders’ Cup Classic qualifier on August 3 at Saratoga. Arthur’s Ride, making his graded-stakes debut that day, led the field all the way around, winning by 2 ¼ lengths over Crupi. Crupi does not return for another shot in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, though fourth-place disarm and eighth-place Bright Future will try to bounce back.

There are also three runners from the Monmouth Cup (G3) on July 20 who step up to the top level for the Jockey Club Gold Cup. Tapit Trice, making the first start of his four-year-old year, track the pace and cleared off to win by 5 ¼ lengths over a chasing Highland Falls. In addition to those exacta finishers, fifth-place Kuchar stretches out for the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

The odd horse out is Pyrenees, the only one in the field who raced last out in the Stephen Foster. Pyrenees stalked the pace and chased on to finish second, beaten 2 ½ lengths by the since-retired Kingsbarns. Disarm also contested that race, though he also ran in the Whitney afterwards.

Jockey Club Gold Cup Contenders

These are the seven runners in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, in order of post positions:

Tapit Trice: He could never get the job done in the biggest three-year-old races last year, but after almost a year off, he returned in smart, winning fashion in the Monmouth Cup last month. Most interestingly, he continued that positive spark from the Travers, where he could sit closer to the pace with blinkers on. He will need to take a step forward in this, and prove that he can get 1 ¼ miles after all, but the pedigree is a positive as is the extra year of maturity since he last tried such a trip. Kuchar: He was well beaten by Tapit Trice in the Monmouth Cup last out, though he was only beaten 2 ¼ lengths over this distance in the Suburban two starts back. That makes him interesting at some level at this distance, though he has never run a race fast enough to be a competitor against this kind of field and he has missed the board in both of his starts over the Saratoga dirt. Expect him to be an early pace factor but not much else. Bright Future: Winner of this race last year, he has gone 1-for-3 since. However, he does have some excuses for his two losses: one was the Breeders’ Cup Classic where he was beaten less than four lengths, and the other was over a wet track in the Whitney, his only off-track try. With dry weather in the cards for Saturday, he has every right to bounce back to his best. Newly-added blinkers are a question, but Todd Pletcher shines with that move, and as long as he can maintain his tactical nature, he should be a factor from start to finish. Disarm: His form at Saratoga has been hit or miss: he has hit the board twice in four starts at the Spa. However, a mile and a quarter seems to bring out the best in Disarm: in three starts at either 1 3/16 miles or 1 ¼ miles, he has two second-place finishes and a quality fourth in the Kentucky Derby. He is versatile enough to run well from any kind of race shape, meaning that if a hot pace unfolds he can rally, but if it’s slower early he can run well forward. Though he always tends to find one or two too good at this level, he is a solid choice for intra-race exotics. Pyrenees: His four-win streak got snapped in the Stephen Foster last out, but that was his first Grade 1 try, and he still ran a good second. His score in the 1 3/16-mile Pimlico Special bodes well for a good effort at 1 ¼ miles in this spot, and his tactical speed can help him work out a trip. He also comes out for Cherie DeVaux, who has had the best year of her career this year. The question is speed; his speed numbers aren’t typically quite as fast as his foes, meaning he’ll have to hope for some misfires or take a step forward. He is lightly-enough raced to still improve, but don’t take chalk. Highland Falls: He has yet to break through at the top level, but has been a solid Grade 2-Grade 3 level horse this year. As a four-year-old with only eight starts he still has room to improve, however. His pedigree (by Curlin out of Round Pond) is all distance, and his lone 1 ¼-mile try earlier this year was a Grade 1 debut in the Santa Anita Handicap, where he finished a close fourth. Even though he is not a deep closer, he doesn’t have the early speed to go with the speed horses in this race if they really go, so his best hope is to hope some of the horses weaken late and he can pick them off for a piece. Arthur’s Ride: The rising star of the division, he has only ever run one clunker in his seven-race career. This best outing yet came in the Whitney last out, where he led at every call and won in dominant fashion. He’ll be a heavy favorite off of that, especially since he romped in allowance company over this course in distance two back. The outside post is excellent, though there are enough runners inside of him that can show pace to suggest that he’ll be an underlay at odds-on. If he runs his best race he is the fastest of these, but he doesn’t lay over the field enough to make odds-on an exciting bet.

Jockey Club Gold Cup FAQ

Q: When and where is the Jockey Club Gold Cup?

A: The race takes place on Sunday, September 1 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race is the 12th of 13 on the second-to-last card of the Saratoga meet.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins?

A: “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons leads all trainers with seven victories between 1929 and 1956, including with stars like Gallant Fox and Nashua. Among trainers with horses entered in the 2024 edition, both Bill Mott and Steve Asmussen have won it four times each. Mott, who last won in 2022 with Olympiad, has morning-line favorite Arthur’s Ride. Asmussen, whose last win came in 2021 with Max Player, brings Disarm.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Jockey Club Gold Cup?

A: Arthur’s Ride, off a blowout victory in the Whitney, is the 4-5 morning-line favorite and is expected to hold favoritism until post time.

Q: Who is the best Jockey Club Gold Cup rider?

A: Eddie Arcaro won this race an unprecedented 11 times between 1935 and 1961. Among jockeys who ride the 2024 edition, three have won the race twice: Javier Castellano (Bright Future), Irad Ortiz, Jr. (Tapit Trice), and Joel Rosario (Disarm).

Q: Who won the Jockey Club Gold Cup in 2023?

A: Bright Future won the 2023 Jockey Club Gold Cup for Todd Pletcher and Javier Castellano; they return for a repeat attempt. Pletcher also sends out Tapit Trice, who will be ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr.

