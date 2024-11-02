2024 Breeders' Cup – Top Picks for Day 2

The 2024 Breeders' Cup features 14 races across two days with nine races -- including the Breeder's Cup Classic -- on Saturday, November 2nd. (You can see the full Breeders' Cup schedule here at FanDuel Research.)

Here are notes and the top picks for Saturday's races.

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Picks

Believing (IRE)

Smart filly. Latest win at the Curragh in July. Respectable 1¼ lengths third of 16 to Makarova in Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp at Longchamp (5f, soft, 57/10) 27 days ago, nearest finish. Has had a fantastic year and shouldn't be far away.

Motorious (GB)

Didn't need to improve to win 10-runner Grade 3 Green Flash Handicap at this C&D (firm, 23/10) 63 days ago by ¾ length from Johnny Podres. More needed.

Arzak

Smart horse. Five wins from 18 Flat runs. 482/100, respectable 2 lengths third of 12 to Our Shot in Grade 2 Woodford Stakes at Keeneland (5.5f, firm) 28 days ago. Hard to fancy.

Starlust (GB)

Very smart colt. Five wins from 17 Flat runs. 6¼ lengths ninth of 16 to Makarova in Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp at Longchamp (5f, soft, 69/10) 27 days ago, badly hampered. Could go well at bigger odds.

Ag Bullet

Smart filly. 4 wins from 6 runs this year. Respectable 4¼ lengths fourth of 11 to Gina Romantica in First Lady Stakes (298/100) at Keeneland (8f, firm) 28 days ago. Significantly down in trip.

Star of Mystery (GB)

Smart filly. Respectable ¾-length second of 12 to Future Is Now in Grade 2 Franklin Stakes at Keeneland (5.5f, firm, 88/100) 20 days ago, left poorly placed. Done well in the US and not dismissed.

Howard Wolowitz

Useful colt. Career best when winning 12-runner Franklin-Simpson Stakes (306/100) at Kentucky Downs (6.5f, firm) 56 days ago by length from Yellow Card. Back down in trip. Difficult to see him making a big bang.

Big Invasion

Smart horse. Below form 2¾ lengths fourth of 11 to First Peace in Grade 2 Eddie D Stakes at Santa Anita (6.5f, firm, 26/10) 35 days ago. Back down in trip.

Cogburn

Very smart horse. 11/10, career best when winning 12-runner Grade 2 FanDuel Turf Sprint Stakes at Kentucky Downs (6f, firm) 56 days ago by 3¼ lengths from Khaadem. The pick of the home challenge.

Isivunguvungu (SAF)

Smart gelding. First run since leaving P. B. Muscutt, didn't need to improve to win 8-runner minor event at Colonial Downs (5.5f, firm, 20/10) 56 days ago by neck from Nothing Better.

Big Evs (IRE)

Very smart colt. 2 wins from 4 runs this year. 7/1, 5½ lengths eighth of 12 to Bradsell in Nunthorpe Stakes at York (5f, good to firm) 71 days ago. Won the Juvenile Turf Sprint a year ago and bidding to end on a high. Good chance.

Bradsell (GB)

Very smart colt. 3 wins from 4 runs this year. 14/10, creditable 1¼ lengths second of 16 to Makarova in Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp at Longchamp (5f, soft) 27 days ago. Tough and really likeable sprinter who can sign off with another victory.

Nothing Better

Useful gelding. 2 wins from 6 runs this year. Respectable 1¼ lengths second of 8 to Senbei in Grade 3 Belmont Turf Sprint at Aqueduct (6f, firm, 21/10) 28 days ago. Uphill task. RESERVE.

Charcoal

Useful gelding. Winner at Ellis in August. Very good 1¾ lengths second of 12 to Our Shot in Grade 2 Woodford Stakes (2973/100) at Keeneland (5.5f, firm) 28 days ago. RESERVE.

Frost At Dawn

Useful filly. Blinkered for 1st time, creditable 1½ lengths fifth of 12 to Future Is Now in Grade 2 Franklin Stakes at Keeneland (5.5f, firm) 20 days ago, not ideally placed. RESERVE.

Verdict

Britain's top sprinter BRADSELL lost little in defeat in the Prix de l'Abbaye and is hard to get away from. Big Evs looks set for another big run a year on from his Juvenile Turf Sprint success at Santa Anita. Cogburn is the pick of the US challenge.

Breeders' Cup Distaff Picks

Candied

Reliable 3-year-old who’s hit the board in all her eight races.Won a listed stakes in the summer at Monmouth before returning to Grade 1 company. Represents a Hall-of-Fame trainer but a minor role the best she can probably hope for once more.

Thorpedo Anna

One of the revelations of the season.Recorded four Grade 1 successes this year, her only defeat coming against the boys in the Travers when second to Fierceness. Not as impressive but got the job done in the Cotillion at Parx latest. Should be bang there so long as the racing isn’t finally catching up with her.

Batucada

Hiked in grade after two wins in early-summer. Initially wasn’t up to the task but then gave Raging Sea a real scare in the Beldame at Belmont at the Big A last out. This is even harder.

Alice Verite

Japanese contender. Has been getting better with experience, passing the wire first on three occasions in 2024 all on turf. Didn’t see out the extra distance last time having done her winning at this trip. Hard to weigh up on balance of form and this switch to dirt.

Sugar Fish

3-year-old who was very much on the upgrade for this barn before finishing well beat in the Clement L. Hirsch at this track. Put her best foot forward in the Zenyatta at Santa Anita last out. Remains to be seen if Del Mar is to her liking.

Raging Sea

Has really blossomed this season, scoring in all but one of her five starts. Only just about did enough to see off Batucada in the Beldame at Belmont at the Big A when last seen. Her beating of the absent reigning champ Idiomatic in the Personal Ensign at Saratoga is arguably the strongest piece of form in the field. Serious danger for top barn.

Honor D Lady

Landed graded success at Gulfstream and Delaware this year. Can run a big race on her day but has it to prove at this level.

Miss New York

Has five career wins to her name, with two of those coming on her last two runs at Laurel. The latest was in a stakes and this looks a tough ask.

Awesome Result

Daughter of Justify is unbeaten in all 7 starts in her native Japan. Scored in a stakes at Kyoto before listed wins at Kawasaki and Mombetsu, very impressive in the latter. Comes in fresh and appeals as the dark horse in this field.

Che Evasora

A Grade 1 winner on her final start in Argentina back in April. Showed speed before rapidly tiring in the Zenyatta at Santa Anita on US debut. Hard to fancy on the back of that.

Verdict

This year’s Distaff doesn’t look as deep as in recent years, further compounded by the scratching of reigning champ Idiomatic recently due to injury, and it may pay to side with RAGING SEA against the chalk Thorpedo Anna. We possibly still haven’t seen the best of the former just yet and she can provide Chad Brown with a first Distaff success at the expense of the division’s leading 3-year-old filly. The unbeaten Awesome Result can claim third for Japan.

Breeders' Cup Turf Picks

Rousham Park

Flew through the ranks with three wins in native Japan in 2023. Returned to the track this year with a fine second in the Osaka Hai at Hanshin. Failed to build on that next twice and will need a return to his very best to play any part in the finish.

Emily Upjohn

Has given her all over the years for a British-based barn with plenty of previous at these championships. Seemed better of late back against the girls but goes in this spot rather than the Filly & Mare Turf. A sure-fire contender if reproducing her very best, though it’s been a while since she got her head in front.

Shahryar

Gone around 2½ years without a win but Japanese-trained horse has history at the Breeders’ Cup. His dam won the 2010 Filly & Mare Sprint, whilst he was third in last year’s running of the Turf. A minor role looks the best he can hope for again.

Luxembourg

Has been asked plenty of questions in his career and has often provided plenty of answers. Went wire-to-wire in the Coronation Cup at Epsom earlier this season. Out of the money but not beaten far in a messy Irish Champion at Leopardstown last out. The Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore combination teamed up with last year’s victor, but is he the force of old?

Jayarebe

Progressed into a smart performer this year. Won the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot back in June before chasing home top Euro horse Economics in France. Managed to go one better in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp next out, with subsequent Champion Stakes hero Anmaat fifth. Has few miles on the clock and would be dangerous to write off for a trainer who’s won this twice.

Far Bridge

Has taken his form a step further this year having returned to Christophe Clement. Grade 1 wins in the Sword Dancer at Saratoga and Turf Classic at Belmont at the Big A rank him as the biggest threat from the home team. The opposition is deeper this time.

Grand Sonata

Smart challenger on his day. Narrowly scored in Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs in a track record time when last seen. This is tougher.

Cabo Spirit

A local runner with two successes at this track. Scored a fine win in the John Henry at Santa Anita back in September. Doesn’t look good enough and has never tried this distance.

El Encinal

A Grade 1 winner on final start when trained in Argentina. Has failed to beat a rival in a pair of Grade 2 events in the US. Easy to look elsewhere.

Wingspan

Second Aidan O’Brien trained runner. Doesn’t have much racing to her name and has gradually gone up in grade after a listed stakes success. Ran a big race from the front when second in the Fillies & Mares on Champions Day at Ascot last out. Goes here rather than the Filly & Mare Turf.

Rebel’s Romance

May be easier to name a country he hasn’t won in than the other way round!Has a glittering roll of honor with fourteen wins to his name, four of them this year. Won this in 2022. A credit to connections and just about sets the standard, for all the draw could have been more kind.

Gold Phoenix

A most likeable performer who goes very well at this track. Added a pair of Grade 2s to his haul over the course of the season. Ran a fine fourth to Auguste Rodin last year. Is he really any better this time around?

There Goes Havard

Has mixed turf and dirt racing over his career but has failed to repeat his 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup success since. Found only Cabo Spirit too good in the John Henry at Santa Anita when last seen. Hard to make a serious case for.

Verdict

REBEL’S ROMANCE has returned to his very best this season and can reclaim his Turf crown two years on from his 2022 success. Emily Upjohn looks next best on the back of her recent France effort, whilst Shahryar can run another big race in this.

Breeders' Cup Classic Picks

Forever Young

Japanese 3-year-old is unlucky not to be a perfect seven but for a late barging match with Sierra Leone in the Kentucky Derby in which he was a very narrow third. Given a five month break before a comfortable winning return in the Japan Dirt Classic at Oii. Has unfinished business in the US.

Highland Falls

Godolphin runner given the patient approach by Brad Cox. Only had nine races for his age but getting better all the time as a four-length demolition of Pyrenees showed in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga last time. Could outrun his odds.

City of Troy

With the exception of one blip, this Aidan O’Brien-trained superstar has swept all before him in Europe. His impressive Epsom Derby victory was backed up in the Eclipse at Sandown and the International at York, going wire-to-wire in the latter. Has no dirt experience but is by Justify and has huge expectations on his shoulders.

Mixto

A Del Mar maiden winner around this time last year, caused a surprise in the Pacific Classic there last out. Promises to be close to the pace but can’t do it again, can he?

Senor Buscador

Enjoyed a profitable time of it earlier in the year – second Pegasus, first Saudi Cup, third Dubai World Cup. Not quite hit those heights on homecoming. Deep closer who may not get the extreme pace he requires.

Derma Sotogake

Well fancied for the Kentucky Derby on the back of an impressive UAE Derby success. Ran best race when second in this last year behind White Abarrio. Has presumably been aimed at a return this year but has yet to show all his ability remains. Blinkers go on.

Ushba Tesoro

Won 4 times in 2023, notably the Dubai World Cup. Only defeat came in last year’s Classic. Found only one too good all 3 outings this year. Another deep closer but he’s reliable enough to think he’ll be picking a few rivals off in the finish.

Pyrenees

Represents a burgeoning trainer. A Grade 3 win in the spring followed by a couple of runner-up spots in Grade 1s. This may be a step too far right now.

Fierceness

Boasts the best form of the home team thanks to his demolition job in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream. He overdid it early on in the Kentucky Derby but has been right back to his best the last twice at Saratoga, winning the Jim Dandy and Travers. Is proven at the distance and should run a big race.

Tapit Trice

Older stable companion of Fierceness. Is a smart performer on his day and, despite two sines this season, would require a career best to succeed in this spot.

Sierra Leone

Goes in the second colours of the Coolmore partners behind their City of Troy. Hasn’t yet added to his Blue Grass success at Keeneland, though was beaten by the width of a cigarette paper in the Kentucky Derby. Is holding his form well without winning and would benefit from a strong pace.

Arthur’s Ride

Stepped out of allowance optional claimers to score decisively in the Whitney at Saratoga in summer. Disappointed in the Jockey Club Gold Cup there last out. Will need to bounce back though represents a barn that doesn’t tilt at windmills.

Newgate

Has had a seemingly interrupted career to date but is patently a smart horse on his day. Landed his biggest success in the Santa Anita Handicap back in March before a dull effort out in Dubai. Was much better on return in the California Crown back at Santa Anita latest outing. A career best would be required to prevail here.

Next

A winning machine for current connections since they discovered the key was marathon distances. Draw doesn’t help and unless he sets a strong pace himself, he may not get an ideal trip. Sure to take some bettors money as a longshot.

Rattle N Roll

Has two wins at the distance but looks fully exposed as a bit below this level.

Verdict

CITY OF TROY is strictly the one to beat. Sure, he has to prove he will handle everything this surface can throw at him, but his dad was a Triple Crown winner and his European form is the strongest in the field. Fierceness has recently confirmed he’s the best of the home team and will be ready to pick up the pieces should the pick fail to fire. Forever Young can chase them home and lead a clean sweep for the Classic generation.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf Picks

Beautiful Love (IRE)

Smart filly. 2 wins from 5 runs this year. 41/10, very good 1½ lengths third of 6 to La Mehana in Grade 3 Waya Stakes at Aqueduct (11f, firm) 29 days ago, never nearer. 1 of 2 for yard with great Breeders' Cup record.

Full Count Felicia

Smart mare. 2 wins from 4 runs this year. Career best when winning 5-runner E. P. Taylor Stakes (78/10) at Woodbine (10f, firm) 49 days ago by 3½ lengths from Moira.

Cinderella's Dream (GB)

4 wins from 5 runs this year. 3/10, career best when winning 5-runner Grade 2 Saratoga Oaks at Saratoga (9.5f, firm) 92 days ago by 1½ lengths from Kathynmarissa, well on top finish. Admirable Godolphin filly.

War Like Goddess

Smart mare. Twelve wins from 22 Flat runs. Creditable ½-length second of 5 to Far Bridge in Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (17/10) at Aqueduct (12f, good) 35 days ago. Admirable performer and has to be taken seriously.

Didia (ARG)

Smart mare. 2 wins from 5 runs this year. 2 lengths fourth of 7 to Hang The Moon in Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes (7/10) at this course (9f, firm) 56 days ago. Up in trip. Can make presence felt.

Ylang Ylang (GB)

NON RUNNER.

Content (IRE)

Smart filly. 16 lengths eleventh of 14 to Kalpana in Fillies' & Mares' Stakes at Ascot (11.6f, soft, 13/2) 14 days ago, unsuited by way race developed.

Hang the Moon

Smart filly. Course winner. 99/10, career best when winning 7-runner Grade 2 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita (10f, firm) 28 days ago by 1½ lengths from Aspen Grove.

Anisette (GB)

Smart filly. Course winner. 2 wins from 3 runs this year. 16/10, creditable ½-length third of 7 to Hang The Moon in Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes at this course (9f, firm) 56 days ago. Up in trip.

Moira

Smart mare. Respectable 3½ lengths second of 5 to Full Count Felicia in E. P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine (10f, firm, 9/10) 49 days ago. Third in this at Santa Anita last year and appealing.

Beach Bomb (SAF)

Useful filly. 145/10, first run since leaving C. Bass-Robinson when good 2¼ lengths third of 7 to Hang The Moon in Grade 2 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita (10f, firm) 28 days ago. Uphill task.

Soprano (IRE)

Smart filly. Latest win at Deauville in August. Respectable 6 lengths second of 10 to She Feels Pretty in Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (279/100) at Keeneland (9f, firm) 21 days ago. Up in trip.

Sunset Glory (IRE)

Useful filly. Won 3 times. 23/10, 3½ lengths fifth of 7 to Hang The Moon in Grade 2 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita (10f, firm) 28 days ago. Difficult ask.

Verdict

WAR LIKE GODDESS is an admirable mare and can land the spoils. Last year's third Moira can go one place better, while Didia is perhaps the most interesting other runner in the field.

Breeders' Cup Mile Picks

Ramatuelle

Doesn’t know how to run a bad race and is as consistent as they come. Impressive when winning Prix de la Foret at Longchamp last time. Should find this speed-favouring conditions more to her conditions than on her previous tries at this distance.

Chili Flag

A much-improved mare this season, winning three of her six starts, including the Just A Game at Saratoga. Got back on track last out but will need to find a lot more to overcome this field.

Geoglyph

Doesn’t win often but has found a more consistent streak this season. Usually runs over longer distances and may find this too quick.

Diego Velazquez

Had looked in danger of going the wrong way before a couple of Group successes back in his native Ireland. Would be dangerous to discount in recent form, particularly if repeating his Meld effort at Leopardstown two back.

Goliad

Pace angle and winner of a pair of Grade 3s this season. Hard to see him feature here.

Notable Speech

Sets the standard on his wins in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Trainer’s won the last three runnings of this race, arguably with nothing of his class. The return to faster ground will help after a dull run in France last out and is the one to beat.

Porta Fortuna

Second in last year’s Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita. But for a neck would have a perfect season. Is looking for a fifth top level success in this spot and, whilst she’ll need a career best, it wouldn’t be beyond her. Interesting contender.

More Than Looks

A winner of four of his ten starts. Beaten just 2 lengths into sixth in last year’s Mile at Santa Anita. His 4-year-old season only started towards the end of summer but has come back with a pair of second-placed finishes in Grade 1s. Could play supporting role.

Johannes

Knows how to win and is interesting on that alone. Is unbeaten in four starts this year, the latest at Santa Anita in the City of Hope. Will be looking to pull off his stalk-and-pounce tactics again, but this is a deeper field.

Win For The Money

Seemed to excel when winning the Woodbine Mile last out but was on the end of a perfect trip thanks to a strong pace. Unlikely to get the same breaks this time.

Ten Happy Rose

Hiked in grade when a surprise winner of the Victoria Mile at Tokyo earlier in the year. Will do well to repeat that from this draw.

Carl Spackler

Seems to get better with racing and is in perfect hands to do so. A winner of four of his five starts this season, including the Grade 1 Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga and Turf Mile at Keeneland. Has a potent turn of foot but luck wasn’t on his side with the draw.

Verdict

Arguably the deepest looking race at this year’s Breeders’ Cup. It’s hard to look away at anything Charlie Appleby ships to the US and he can record a fourth straight success in the Mile with NOTABLE SPEECH. He gets the verdict ahead of a pair of competitive fillies in Ramatuelle and Porta Fortuna, in that order.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.