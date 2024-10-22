2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

If you're looking for up-to-date information about the Atlanta Hawks' upcoming games, past results, and TV schedule for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, you've come to the right place. More details can be found below.

Hawks' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET Nets Hawks (-7.5) | O/U: 221.5 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia YES, FDS-SE(ATL) Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET Hornets - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(CHA) Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET @ Thunder - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma FDS-OK, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET Wizards - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia MNMT, FDS-SE(ATL) Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET Kings - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia NBCS-CA, FDS-SE(ATL) Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pelicans - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, November 4 at 7:45 PM ET Celtics - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia NBCS-BOS, FDS-SE(ATL) Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET Knicks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia MSG, FDS-SE(ATL) Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pistons - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan FDS-DET, FDS-SE(ATL) Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET Bulls - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia CHSN, FDS-SE(ATL) Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET @ Celtics Celtics (-12.5) | O/U: 231.5 TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts NBCS-BOS, FDS-SE(ATL) View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ET Pelicans - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL) Wednesday, December 4 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bucks - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin FDS-WI, FDS-SE(ATL) Friday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET Lakers - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia SportsNet LA, FDS-SE(ATL) Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET Nuggets - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia ALT, FDS-SE(ATL) Thursday, December 19 at 9:30 PM ET @ Spurs - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas TNT Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ET Grizzlies - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(MEM) Monday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET Timberwolves - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-N View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, January 1 at 9:00 PM ET @ Nuggets - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ALT, FDS-SE(ATL) Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET @ Lakers - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDS-SE(ATL) Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET @ Clippers - Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California NBA TV, FDS-SC, FDS-SE(ATL) Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 PM ET @ Jazz - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah KJZZ, FDS-SE(ATL) Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET @ Suns - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona AZFamily, FDS-SE(ATL) Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET Rockets - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia SCHN, FDS-SE(ATL) Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ET Suns - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia AZFamily, FDS-SE(ATL) View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET @ Pacers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, February 3 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pistons - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan FDS-DET, FDS-SE(ATL) Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30 PM ET Spurs - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia ESPN, FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SW Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM ET Bucks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-WI Saturday, February 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM ET @ Magic - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida FDS-FL, FDS-SE(ATL) Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET @ Knicks - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York MSG, FDS-SE(ATL) View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ET @ Grizzlies - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee FDS-SE(MEM), FDS-SE(ATL) Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM ET Bucks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-WI Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM ET Pacers - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET Pacers - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN Monday, March 10 at 7:30 PM ET 76ers - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), NBCS-PH Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 PM ET Hornets - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(CHA) Friday, March 14 at 7:30 PM ET Clippers - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SC View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 PM ET Trail Blazers - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia KATU, KUNP, FDS-SE(ATL) Wednesday, April 2 at 8:30 PM ET @ Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas KFAA, FDS-SE(ATL) Saturday, April 5 at 3:00 PM ET Knicks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), MSG Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ET Jazz - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), KJZZ Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Magic - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida FDS-FL, FDS-SE(ATL) Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 PM ET @ Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York YES, FDS-SE(ATL) Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET @ 76ers - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NBCS-PH, FDS-SE(ATL) View Full Table ChevronDown

