2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel

If you're looking for up-to-date information about the Atlanta Hawks' upcoming games, past results, and TV schedule for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, you've come to the right place. More details can be found below.

Hawks' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ETNetsHawks (-7.5) | O/U: 221.5State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaYES, FDS-SE(ATL)
Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ETHornets-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(CHA)
Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET@ Thunder-Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OklahomaFDS-OK, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ETWizards-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaMNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)
Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaMNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)

November

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ETKings-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaNBCS-CA, FDS-SE(ATL)
Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pelicans-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, November 4 at 7:45 PM ETCeltics-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaNBCS-BOS, FDS-SE(ATL)
Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ETKnicks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaMSG, FDS-SE(ATL)
Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pistons-Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MichiganFDS-DET, FDS-SE(ATL)
Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ETBulls-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaCHSN, FDS-SE(ATL)
Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET@ CelticsCeltics (-12.5) | O/U: 231.5TD Garden, Boston, MassachusettsNBCS-BOS, FDS-SE(ATL)

December

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ETPelicans-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
Wednesday, December 4 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bucks-Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WisconsinFDS-WI, FDS-SE(ATL)
Friday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ETLakers-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaSportsNet LA, FDS-SE(ATL)
Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ETNuggets-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaALT, FDS-SE(ATL)
Thursday, December 19 at 9:30 PM ET@ Spurs-Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TexasTNT
Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ETGrizzlies-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(MEM)
Monday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ETTimberwolves-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-N

January

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, January 1 at 9:00 PM ET@ Nuggets-Ball Arena, Denver, ColoradoALT, FDS-SE(ATL)
Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET@ Lakers-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CaliforniaNBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDS-SE(ATL)
Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET@ Clippers-Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CaliforniaNBA TV, FDS-SC, FDS-SE(ATL)
Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 PM ET@ Jazz-Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UtahKJZZ, FDS-SE(ATL)
Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET@ Suns-Footprint Center, Phoenix, ArizonaAZFamily, FDS-SE(ATL)
Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ETRockets-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaSCHN, FDS-SE(ATL)
Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ETSuns-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaAZFamily, FDS-SE(ATL)

February

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET@ Pacers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, February 3 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pistons-Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MichiganFDS-DET, FDS-SE(ATL)
Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30 PM ETSpurs-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaESPN, FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SW
Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM ETBucks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-WI
Saturday, February 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaMNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM ET@ Magic-Kia Center, Orlando, FloridaFDS-FL, FDS-SE(ATL)
Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET@ Knicks-Madison Square Garden, New York City, New YorkMSG, FDS-SE(ATL)

March

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Monday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ET@ Grizzlies-FedExForum, Memphis, TennesseeFDS-SE(MEM), FDS-SE(ATL)
Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM ETBucks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-WI
Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM ETPacers-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ETPacers-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
Monday, March 10 at 7:30 PM ET76ers-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), NBCS-PH
Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 PM ETHornets-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(CHA)
Friday, March 14 at 7:30 PM ETClippers-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SC

April

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 PM ETTrail Blazers-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaKATU, KUNP, FDS-SE(ATL)
Wednesday, April 2 at 8:30 PM ET@ Mavericks-American Airlines Center, Dallas, TexasKFAA, FDS-SE(ATL)
Saturday, April 5 at 3:00 PM ETKnicks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), MSG
Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ETJazz-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), KJZZ
Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Magic-Kia Center, Orlando, FloridaFDS-FL, FDS-SE(ATL)
Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 PM ET@ Nets-Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New YorkYES, FDS-SE(ATL)
Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET@ 76ers-Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaNBCS-PH, FDS-SE(ATL)

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

