2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Schedule, Results, TV Channel
Data Skrive
If you're looking for up-to-date information about the Atlanta Hawks' upcoming games, past results, and TV schedule for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, you've come to the right place. More details can be found below.
Hawks' 2024-25 Schedule
October
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET
|Nets
|Hawks (-7.5) | O/U: 221.5
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|YES, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET
|Hornets
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(CHA)
|Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Thunder
|-
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|FDS-OK, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET
|Wizards
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|MNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|MNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)
November
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Friday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET
|Kings
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|NBCS-CA, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pelicans
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, November 4 at 7:45 PM ET
|Celtics
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|NBCS-BOS, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|MSG, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pistons
|-
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
|FDS-DET, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET
|Bulls
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|CHSN, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Celtics
|Celtics (-12.5) | O/U: 231.5
|TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
|NBCS-BOS, FDS-SE(ATL)
December
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ET
|Pelicans
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Wednesday, December 4 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bucks
|-
|Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|FDS-WI, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Friday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET
|Lakers
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|SportsNet LA, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET
|Nuggets
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|ALT, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Thursday, December 19 at 9:30 PM ET
|@ Spurs
|-
|Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
|TNT
|Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ET
|Grizzlies
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(MEM)
|Monday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET
|Timberwolves
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-N
January
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, January 1 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Nuggets
|-
|Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
|ALT, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Friday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Lakers
|-
|Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
|NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Clippers
|-
|Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
|NBA TV, FDS-SC, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Jazz
|-
|Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
|KJZZ, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Suns
|-
|Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
|AZFamily, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET
|Rockets
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|SCHN, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ET
|Suns
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|AZFamily, FDS-SE(ATL)
February
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET
|@ Pacers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, February 3 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pistons
|-
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
|FDS-DET, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30 PM ET
|Spurs
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|ESPN, FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SW
|Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM ET
|Bucks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-WI
|Saturday, February 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|MNMT, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Magic
|-
|Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
|FDS-FL, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Knicks
|-
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
|MSG, FDS-SE(ATL)
March
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Monday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Grizzlies
|-
|FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
|FDS-SE(MEM), FDS-SE(ATL)
|Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM ET
|Bucks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-WI
|Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM ET
|Pacers
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
|Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET
|Pacers
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
|Monday, March 10 at 7:30 PM ET
|76ers
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), NBCS-PH
|Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 PM ET
|Hornets
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SE(CHA)
|Friday, March 14 at 7:30 PM ET
|Clippers
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-SC
April
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 PM ET
|Trail Blazers
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|KATU, KUNP, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Wednesday, April 2 at 8:30 PM ET
|@ Mavericks
|-
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
|KFAA, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Saturday, April 5 at 3:00 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), MSG
|Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ET
|Jazz
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), KJZZ
|Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Magic
|-
|Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
|FDS-FL, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Nets
|-
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
|YES, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ 76ers
|-
|Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|NBCS-PH, FDS-SE(ATL)
