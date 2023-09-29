2023 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Preview

A field of nine long-distance turf horses line up on Saturday, September 30, for the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) at Aqueduct. The race is open to thoroughbreds aged three and up and covers 1 ½ miles on the grass. Though the race is traditionally run at Belmont Park, that track is under construction, so the New York Racing Association is running this late-September feature at the Belmont at the Big A meet at its sister track in the Ozone Park neighborhood of New York City.

Though the race does not offer an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Turf, several winners have still swept the pair in the same year. That most recently happened in 2014 when Main Sequence did it. Other horses to win the pair include English Channel (2007), Buck’s Boy (1998), Tikkanen (1994), Theatrical (1987), and Manila (1986).

This year's nine-horse field features defending champion War Like Goddess and the top two finishers from the 2022 Breeders’ Cup, Rebel’s Romance, and Stone Age. No horse in the field looks unbeatable, however, so it should be an excellent betting opportunity!

Joe Hirsch Information

Race Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Track : Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York

: Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York Post Time : 2:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 2:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ½ miles on the turf

: 1 ½ miles on the turf Age/Sex : three-year-olds and up

: three-year-olds and up Where to Watch : TVG.com and Fox

: TVG.com and Fox Where to Bet: TVG.com and FanDuel Racing

2023 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Draw and Odds

This is the nine-horse field entered for the 2023 Joe Hirsch, along with their post positions, trainers, jockeys, and odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Grand Sonata Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 30-1 2 Soldier Rising Christophe Clement Jose Ortiz 5-1 3 Stone Age Chad Brown Irad Ortiz, Jr. 6-1 4 Adhano Chad Brown Flavien Prat 10-1 5 Rebel’s Romance Charlie Appleby William Buick 9-5 6 War Like Goddess Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 5-2 7 So High Naipaul Chatterpaul Romero Maragh 50-1 View Full Table

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Prep Race Results

The nine runners in the Joe Hirsch come out of eight different races. The only race with more than one last-out runner is the Sword Dancer (G1) at Saratoga. Soldier Rising rallied late for second behind Bolshoi Ballet, while Stone Age flattened out to fifth in that same race.

Four others come out of graded stakes company. War Like Goddess missed by a neck against fillies and mares in the Glens Falls (G2), Adhamo was third to Set Piece in the Arlington Million (G1), Astronaut has freshened since a tenth-place finish in the Mac Diarmida (G2) in March, and Rebel’s Romance returns to action after clipping heels in the Bowling Green (G2).

The only last-out stakes winner came from an ungraded race. Pioneering Spirit, after running a well-beaten third in the Sword Dancer two back, returned to romp in the Bernard Baruch just a week later.

The last two runners come out of allowance company. Grand Sonata most recently got up by a neck after stalking the pace in a conditioned race on August 24 at Saratoga, while So High was most recently sixth in a first-level allowance at the Spa on September 2.

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Contenders

These are the seven contenders in the 2023 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic:

Grand Sonata: He tries top-level company for the first time since the summer of 2022. He spent the first half of the year off, and though he did not fire in his first race back in July, he bounced back into better form when he stretched out to 1 ⅛ miles when he won on August 24. Though he has yet to try 1 ½ miles, he appears to improve as the distances get longer, which is no surprise given his hardy pedigree. With tactical speed and upside third off the layoff, he could be a serious factor at a square price. Soldier Rising: Though he has yet to win a stakes race, he has repeatedly shown he fits. He has been second in three Grade 1 races this year, and also ran well in both the Sword Dancer and the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic last year. His issue is pace; he always seems to rally on just a little too late for the victory, and has to settle for the minors. But, for a consistent and class-proven exotics type, he is appealing. Stone Age: He has not won since the Derby Trial (G3) at Leopardstown in Ireland last year, though he has nabbed a few placings in major races on American trips, such as a third-place run in the Belmont Derby (G1) last year and a second in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He is now US-based for trainer Chad Brown, though he disappointed as the chalk in his debut for the barn when fifth in the Sword Dancer. He is probably better from off the pace than up as close as he was last time. Furthermore, the turf condition is key: if it comes up on the firm side, he will be better, but if the rain on Friday and Saturday softens it, his chances fade. Adhano: The second entrant from the Chad Brown barn, this five-year-old won the United Nations (G1) in 2022. He has only raced thrice since, and his third-place effort in the Arlington Million last out was his first race in ten months. This gives him some upside to improve second off the layoff. The biggest question for him is the distance, however. He disappointed in a pair of 1 ½-mile races last year, and may be better in the 1 ¼ or 1 ⅜ mile range than at this trip. Given the short prices that Chad Brown trainees often go off at, it is worth taking this concern seriously. Rebel’s Romance: It is hard to tell what to expect from Rebel’s Romance at this point. He was on fire through the summer and fall of last year, winning five straight for trainer Charlie Appleby, including the Breeders’ Cup Turf. However, he disappointed in the Sheema Classic in his five-year-old debut and then clipped heels in the Bowling Green. The fact that Appleby presses on to this spot suggests that he has come out of that troublesome last outing well. And, that streak last year establishes him as a true 1 ½-mile specialist. In short, he is not a sure thing, but he does have a strong chance. War Like Goddess: Last year’s winner went on to finish third behind Rebel’s Romance in the Breeders’ Cup and then start her season with a score in her third straight Bewitch (G3). However, things have gotten a bit tougher for her since. She misfired in the New York (G1) at Belmont Park, though that 1 ¼-mile distance may have been on the short side for her. Then, she missed by a neck in the Glens Falls. It’s hard to judge that form: she didn’t have the best trip, and she was quite rank early. On her best form, she could repeat, and her last two starts could boost her price. But, make sure to check her demeanor before the race. So High: Though Naipaul Chatterpaul has had the occasional surprise horse in the stakes ranks, So High does not look to be that horse. He has never been a contender in three Grade 1 starts this year, and last out, he came up empty in a first-level allowance. Perhaps he runs So High in these spots because there aren’t many allowance-level races at 1 ½ miles; his attempt in a first-level allowance at the trip at Gulfstream in February was not bad. But, he has never run a race that would make him a threat in this one. Pioneering Spirit: Linda Rice has had a dynamic year, and Pioneering Spirit is one of the reasons why. The improving four-year-old gelding was a 12-start maiden when Rice switched him back to the lawn for a $40,000 maiden claimer in May, and he has gone on to win five of his last six, including the Bernard Baruch. His only defeat was a third-place finish behind Bolshoi Ballet and Soldier Rising in the Sword Dancer, his only Grade 1 try and his only recent race over rain-affected going. In short, watch the condition of the turf. If the predicted rain comes, he may come up flat. But, if the ground stays on the better side, this pace-versatile runner may find the frame at a price. Astronaut: A Grade 2 winner out west two years ago, he was off for most of 2022 before returning to run off the board in the Del Mar Mile. He moved from the John Shirreffs barn to the Tom Albertrani barn, and it looked like an East Coast renaissance was happening: he was third in this race last year, and then won the Red Smith. However, he has only run once since, a flat 10th in the Mac Diarmida in March. This looks like a wait-and-see situation, between the class of this field and the fact that both Albertrani and Astronaut himself do better with a race to get back into the swing of things after a layoff.

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic FAQ

Q: When and where is the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic?

A: The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic will be run on Saturday, September 30 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race is carded as the sixth of 10 on Aqueduct’s Saturday card. Even though the race is typically run at Belmont Park, the fact that Belmont Park is under construction means this fall meet is being held at Aqueduct again this year.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic?

A: Bill Mott leads all trainers with five wins in this race. He has won with Theatrical (1987), Shakespeare (2005), Channel Maker (2018, 2020), and War Like Goddess (2022). The latter defends her title this year. Channel Maker is still in training, but he will not attempt to win for the third time this year.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic?

A: The betting board should be close for this race, with no horse deserving to be a particularly heavy favorite. The two favorites on the morning line are Rebel’s Romance (9-5), who won five straight, including the Breeders’ Cup last year but has struggled this year, and War Like Goddess (5-2), the returning champion who has suffered two shock defeats in a row. Both fit well, though neither is a clear standout.

Q: Who is the best Joe Hirsch Turf Classic jockey?

A: John Velazquez leads all jockeys with five victories between 1995 and 2012. Velazquez will attempt to extend his record with Grand Sonata this year.

Q: Who won the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic in 2022?

A: War Like Goddess won this race in 2022 for trainer Bill Mott and jockey Jose Lezcano. Mott returns with her this year, but Junior Alvarado takes the call. Lezcano returns this year to ride Pioneering Spirit for Linda Rice.



