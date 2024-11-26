2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 11/26/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Elias Lindholm +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

A rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks transpires tonight from TD Garden. The Bruins have won a pair of games after naming Joe Sacco interim head coach while the Canucks are 6-4 over their last 10. A lot more is needed in the category of secondary scoring for the Bruins. After spending some time in Vancouver last year, Elias Lindholm will surely get up for this game. Although his numbers haven’t been overly positive for the Bruins, Lindholm's talent is not in question. These +360 odds are appealing.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cole Caufield +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lately, not much has been going right for the Utah Hockey Club or the Montreal Canadiens. On Tuesday, one of these teams will right the ship on this two-game slate of action. After starting the season on a tear, Cole Caufield has been quiet in the goal-scoring department for the Habs. Caufield remains a threat to light the lamp on any given shift, and this a matchup that plays out favorably for his line. Caufield has what we’re looking for to be a difference-maker in this matchup at home.

