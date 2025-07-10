2 Best WNBA First Basket Props for Thursday 7/10/25

Over a 40-minute WNBA game, a lot can happen, but the action gets underway right at the opening tip-off.

And, although the first basket of the game is a small piece to the puzzle of the eventual winner, we can dig into usage and tip-off trends to examine the WNBA first basket markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA First Basket Picks and Props for Today

My tipoff model is giving the Sparks north of a 61% chance to win the first possession this afternoon (this game starts at 3:00 p.m. Eastern), so I'm starting off with the LA offense to see what stands out.

In so doing, the usage for Dearica Hamby emerges as an interesting option for this matchup.

In just over 100 possessions together with the rest of today's expected starting lineup, Hamby leads with a 26.9% usage rate and has taken a team-high 25.3% of the team's shot attempts (via PBPStats).

With all of this in her favor plus a high field goal percentage (a team-high 53.7% on the season), Hamby rates out as the best overall value in my first basket model for today's early game.

My tipoff model changes drastically whether A'ja Wilson (questionable with a wrist injury) is in or out, so with that uncertainty early in the day, I'm okay looking to the first team basket scorer market in the later game.

In 133 possessions with the Mystics' projected starting lineup playing together, Shakira Austin has a -- by far -- team-high 29.2% usage rate and has taken 24.3% of the team's shot attempts. Austin has shot 47.7% on the year, as well.

With the assumption that Wilson is out, my model sees value on Austin to be the first overall scorer (+700), as well.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on July 8th through July 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.