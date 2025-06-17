2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sun at Fever on Tuesday 6/17/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sun at Fever

With the Fever favored by a whopping 18 points tonight, don't expect much of a game. This is warranted, too, for the Sun sit at 2-8 and lost to the Washington Mystics by 37 points on June 8 and fell to the New York Liberty by 48 points on June 1. Meanwhile, Indiana just handed the Liberty their first loss of the season on Saturday while Caitlin Clark returned from injury.

I'm hesitant to bet on the spread. Connecticut is plenty bad enough to lose by 20+ points, but banking on anyone to cover an 18-point spread is tough. Instead, I'll lean on the Fever's defense by backing the under.

Indiana holds the third-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+480) thanks to balance on both sides of the court. After posting the second-worst defensive rating in 2024, the Fever have vaulted to the second-best defensive rating in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Sun sport the worst offensive rating while logging only 71.3 points per game (the lowest mark).

Connecticut's struggles go beyond just few points with the second-lowest field goal percentage (39.6%) and three-point percentage (29.7%). It's difficult to find any strength from this unit with the fourth-fewest three-point attempts per game and second-fewest points in the paint per game.

Opponents are shooting only 41.1% against Indiana (third-lowest) while shooting 27.3% from three-point land (the lowest). Connecticut has been under 70 points in three of the last four, and a matchup against one of the league's best defenses does the unit no favors. Assuming the Sun are under 70 points, the over would require the Fever to approach 100 points -- a total they've reached in just 1 of 10 games.

I wouldn't count on Indiana to reach 100 points, but this doesn't mean the offense won't feast. In fact, we should expect another impressive outing with Clark back in the lineup combined with Connecticut touting the worst defensive rating. Is there anything positive about the Sun?

Connecticut's perimeter defense isn't too bad, giving up the fifth-fewest three-point shots per game, but opponents shoot 38.0% from deep (third-highest). It is also allowing the most points in the paint per game.

After Clark posted 32 points while shooting 7 of 14 from three-point land in her return from injury, give me the Fever's leading scorer to stay hot. She will likely be primarily defended by Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon, and each player (113.3 and 114.1) has worse marks than the team's 112.2 defensive rating.

Putting two weak defenders on the floor while the team allows a 38.0% mark from three is a disaster waiting to happen against one of the WNBA's top shooters. Clark is second in the WNBA with 9.8 three-point attempts per game and leads the league by sinking 3.6 triples per contest. She's still enjoyed a high volume against some stingy perimeter defenses, including 8.0 three-point attempts per game against the Atlanta Dream -- who cede the fewest three-point shots per game.

One of the league's most talented scorers should flourish against the Sun's weak defensive backcourt.

Get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on June 17th through June 18th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.