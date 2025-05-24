2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Liberty at Fever on Saturday 5/24/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

WNBA Picks and Props for Liberty at Fever

Over a small sample size to begin the 2025 season, the Liberty and Fever are both in the top four of offensive rating. Each mark feels sustainable as the reigning champions led in offensive rating a season ago in route to logging 85.6 points per game (PPG). Indiana's unit has impressed, too, with the third-best rating and 85.0 PPG (third-highest).

Each squad's point totals are likely somewhat elevated right now as New York has posted 95.5 PPG through two games compared to Indiana at 88.0 PPG through three contests. These averages alone point to the over.

Attacking the rim has been the staple of each offense, for the two lead the WNBA in points in the paint per game. However, each defense is also among the top two for the fewest points in the paint allowed per game. WNBA fans are in for a treat as this is truly a good-on-good matchup across the board. Plus, the Liberty have the lowest odds to win the WNBA championship (+230) while the Fever hold the third-shortest line (+340).

Ultimately, pace is what fully convinces me of the over. Indiana currently has the second-quickest pace while New York isn't too far behind with the fourth-quickest mark. With the two giving up the most shots per game, there should be plenty of attempts for these elite offenses.

After posting 23.5 PPG over the first two games of the season, Caitlin Clark cooled off with only 11 points while shooting 36.4% from the field on Thursday. Her three-point attempts were down to five, and that's in line with the Atlanta Dream surrendering the second-fewest three-point attempts per contest.

A worry about three-point volume shouldn't be there on Saturday as the Liberty have given up the second-most three-point shots per game. Opponents have also shot 37.3% from deep against New York.

In the 2024 season, Clark attempted 8.9 threes per contest. She's still at 8.0 per game through three contests this season. Plus, she's improved her efficiency thus far at 37.5% from three compared to 34.4% a season ago.

I'm trusting in Clark's improved efficiency thus far as she currently has the shortest odds to win the WNBA MVP (-110).

