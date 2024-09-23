2 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Jaguars at Bills

The opener of tonight's MNF doubleheader pits the Buffalo Bills versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's first Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

Coming into the season, I thought the departure of Calvin Ridley would lead to a boost in looks for Christian Kirk. While that hasn't yet come to fruition, I'm still bullish on Kirk's outlook.

Kirk has logged snap rates of 72% and 88% the first two weeks. It's resulted in a whopping 2 catches for 29 total yards. Yikes.

But there are some bright spots in Kirk's profile. The snap rate is solid, and Kirk has a mark of 100% route participation, per PlayerProfiler. He's also sporting the fifth-longest average depth of target (18.4 yards), so he could get to 43-plus yards in just a couple grabs. He's due, too, with 106 unrealized air yards (the 15th-most).

Evan Engram's absence could push more targets Kirk's way, and overall, 43 yards shouldn't be that high of a bar to clear, especially with Jacksonville a 5.5-point road underdog and likely to see a negative game script.

Our NFL projections have Kirk forecasted for 48.0 receiving yards.

Buffalo is listed at -106 to go over 26.5 points, so the Bills are expected to light up the scoreboard tonight. Tyler Bass should play a role in that.

Bass is 3 for 4 on field goals this year in addition to going 8 for 8 on extra points.

Accuracy-wise, he's been slightly better at home throughout his career, making 85.1% of his field-goal tries in the split, compared to 84.1% on the road.

Unless Bass gets at least four extra points tonight -- possible but not likely (although he's hit exactly four extra points in both games this season) -- he'll need to drill two field goals. He's gone over 6.5 points in six of his past nine games.

Jacksonville's defense hasn't been bad this year, including holding the high-powered Miami Dolphins to 20 points in Week 1. The D has been able to force opponents into field goals, permitting five made field goals through three weeks.

This is a good spot for Bass to post at least seven points.

