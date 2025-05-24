2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 3

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

After two downtrodden performances at home, it’s hard to believe that the Carolina Hurricanes have any chance of besting the Florida Panthers on the road. But that’s their only option if the Canes want to extend this Eastern Conference Final beyond four games. While the Panthers have outscored their Metropolitan Division counterparts by a 10-2 margin, the gap between these teams isn’t as pronounced as the betting line implies.

Florida has trounced its opponents recently. Over their last seven games, they have outscored their opponents by a whopping 22-8 margin. That puts the Panthers at a 73.3% actual goals-for rating and gives them an overinflated 1.071 PDO; more concerningly, that puts them nearly 20 points ahead of their expected goals-for rating of 55.2%. Clearly, the Panthers have figured out how to win in the postseason. Still, their metrics' current imbalance puts them on the precipice of implosion.

Credit to the Hurricanes, who continue to lean into their defense-first systems to limit Florida’s attack. Through two games, the Panthers have been held to a combined 31 scoring chances and 14 high-danger chances. At the same time, Carolina has out-chanced the Panthers in scoring chances in both contests and leads in high-danger chances created in this series.

Now playing on the road, the Canes’ top priority will be slowing down the Panthers’ ferocious attack. Expect a resounding defensive effort from Carolina, which could be enhanced by Florida’s anticipated regression. That type of performance points toward an overtime game, leaving an edge in backing the 60-minute tie on Saturday.

The Hurricanes can’t afford another offensive dud. We saw the Florida Panthers employ a similar system against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, hampering the Leafs’ top offensive threats. If Carolina has any chance of climbing back in this series, its top players need to step up. Further, it will likely take a few special teams opportunities to get the ball rolling.

The Canes’ top line needs to get in on the action. One player in particular from whom they can expect production is Andrei Svechnikov. Until Game 2, the Russian winger had recorded nine points in nine games, including seven goals and 29 shots on target. However, after his most recent performance, Svechnikov has fallen significantly below his expected goals-for total.

In 12 playoff games, Svechnikov has been Carolina’s most productive forward. He leads the forwards corps in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 13.0 and 5.0, respectively. That production correlates with the best expected goals-for total on the team, putting Svechnikov at 19.3 across all strengths. Still, the former 30-goal scorer remains below that level, being on the ice for just 17 goals in the playoffs.

Svechnikov checks all the boxes as an ideal progression candidate, and it’s just a matter of time before actual goals-for start to balance with expected. We’re forecasting an increase in the immediate future, leaving an advantage in several of his player props. While we could target his shots prop or back him as an any time goal scorer, the best value lies in taking him to record one or more power-play points.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

