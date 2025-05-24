Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (26-26) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-33)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NESN, and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152)

BOS: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 7.08 ERA vs TBA (Orioles)

The Red Sox will look to Lucas Giolito (1-1), while the Orioles' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Giolito starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Giolito's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.6%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Orioles moneyline has Boston as a -112 favorite, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Orioles are +152 to cover, while the Red Sox are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Orioles contest on May 24, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has been victorious 19 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 25 of their 52 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 27-25-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-14).

Baltimore has a 6-13 record (winning only 31.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-22-2).

The Orioles have put together a 15-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 58 hits and an OBP of .415 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .557.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is ninth in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 13 RBIs.

Alex Bregman has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 35 runs. He's batting .299 this season and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.418) powered by 21 extra-base hits.

Duran heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 11 home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is batting .229 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 127th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 44 hits with a .403 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .317 while slugging .511.

Including all qualifying players, he is ninth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Jackson Holliday has five doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .272.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

