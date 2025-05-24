Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 38

The English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign has arrived at the final weekend as all 10 matches take place at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 38

Crystal Palace at Liverpool

Two sides that have achieved something big this season and now have zero to play for will tangle Sunday at Anfield. But the Reds will surely want to end their title-winning campaign on a high note in front of their fans, and that -- coupled with Liverpool just being a lot better than Palace -- has me on the Reds to win the first half.

Liverpool have been in nothing-to-play-for mode for a little while now. This is new for Palace. The Eagles won the FA Cup last weekend and, then, had a very quick turnaround to face Wolves on Tuesday night, a match they impressively won 4-2. But they've now had a little window to let their foot off the gas prior to Sunday's trip north to Anfield, and with a parade planned for Monday, Palace might not have their full attention on Liverpool.

The Reds have failed to get a win since clinching the league crown, losing twice (at Brighton and at Chelsea) and drawing once (vs. Arsenal). I think that poor stretch could lead to the Reds really wanting to right the ship and end the campaign with a good showing on Sunday. Plus, this is a pretty nice matchup for Liverpool compared to the tough run of fixtures they just completed.

Chelsea at Nottingham Forest

While the league title as well as the relegation spots are all locked up, there's still a ton of final-day drama in store for the Champions League places. That'll especially be the case at City Ground as Forest host Chelsea in a battle between two of the five teams that are fighting for the three remaining UCL slots.

With so much on the line in this match, we could see each team play conservatively.

Forest definitely prefer a lower-scoring match. Nuno Espírito Santo's side has been one of the EPL's biggest surprises this campaign, and they've done it with defense as they've conceded just 45 goals, the sixth-fewest. At home, they've been even better defensively, shipping only 15 goals in 18 matches -- the fewest home goals allowed by any EPL team this season.

Chelsea don't get a lot of praise for their defense, but they're an excellent defensive team, too, permitting just 43 goals, the fourth-fewest.

All in all, I like the under's chances better than this +134 line implies, and there's a chance that whichever team scores first -- especially if it's Forest -- will close up shop and try to see out a 1-0 win.

Everton at Newcastle

Motivation always plays a factor in betting lines on the final day. Newcastle have a lot to play for as they try to nail down a Champions League spot while Everton have nothing to play for. That's definitely baked into the betting lines for this game -- maybe too much so.

Newcastle are -320 to win and -310 to score at least twice. I can somewhat wrap my mind around the moneyline being so lopsided, but I just can't get behind the Magpies being -310 to net multiple goals due to how solid Everton are defensively.

Everton have conceded only 44 goals in league play, tied for the fourth-fewest. They've been super impressive away from home, allowing just 21 goals in 18 road fixtures, the second-fewest in the league in the split. They've held up defensively away at the top teams, too, conceding just once apiece at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea while pitching shutouts at Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle having a lot on the line could wind up working in our favor, as well. If Newcastle are leading 1-0 in the second half, they may be content to sit back and get numbers behind the ball with the belief that Everton's meh attack won't be able to break them down.

Plus, star striker Alexander Isak is banged up and may not play for the Magpies. He'd be a huge miss if he's unable to go.

If you want to play it safer, you can take Newcastle under 2.5 goals at -150.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.