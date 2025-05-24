Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thunder vs. Timberwolves for Game 3

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Thunder-Timberwolves in Game 3

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread Thunder -3 (-108)

Total Over 218.0 (-110)

Pace Rankings Thunder: 5th Timberwolves: 25th



Thunder-Timberwolves Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($16,200)

The Thunder are still three-point favorites in tonight's Game 3, and if they are going to win, it's likely going to be on the back of the MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has topped 30 points in five consecutive games, and the Timberwolves haven't shown a ton of answers for his mid-range game. Jalen Williams has managed just 36.6 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes on the road this postseason, leaving one realistic MVP candidate from OKC.

Anthony Edwards ($14,800)

It's encouraging for Anthony Edwards' fantasy prospects that he just totaled 54.8 FDP when he was second in three-point makes per game this regular season (4.1) and still hasn't gotten on track from deep against the Thunder. Edwards is just 4-for-17 from downtown in the series. A return to form from three-point land is an obvious path to a Timberwolves upset on Saturday.

Thunder-Timberwolves Mid-Range Options

Julius Randle ($11,800)

Julius Randle just didn't have it in Game 2, sitting out the fourth quarter on the bench after just 6 points on 2-for-11 shooting. That might have been a "rest and recover" sentiment from Chris Finch, and I'm expecting him to do so. Randle had topped 24 points in five straight contests before the clunker, and don't sleep on his team-best 9.7 potential assists per game in the playoffs so far. He's a triple-double threat now -- and a contrarian but realistic MVP choice.

Chet Holmgren ($10,000)

Williams' disappearing acts probably leave Chet Holmgren as the next-best Thunder option, and his salary is friendly after two straight games south of 36 FDP. Shooting 28.6% from three in the series, Holmgren might be the only buy-low candidate on an OKC squad otherwise firing on all cylinders. I love how he fits into a contrarian build that assumes Shai struggles a bit and the Timberwolves win.

Thunder-Timberwolves Value Plays

Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,600)

OKC's wings are a nightmare in DFS -- especially when Luguentz Dort has shot just 13.8% from three on the road this postseason. Alex Caruso's contributions don't show up in the box score, either. At the end of the day, Isaiah Hartenstein's plummeting salary might be the best option for a Thunder value play even if he hasn't topped 30 FDP in four games. Hartenstein's ability to contribute in all categories should show up soon if he's close to his 26 minutes logged in Game 2.

Naz Reid ($5,000)

There's really one player I'm not leaving without in single-entry formats. Naz Reid went a miraculously poor 0-for-12 from three in the first two games of this series, but he'll likely see a shooting efficiency bump at Target Center. Reid shot 40.9% on threes at home compared to 34.5% as a visitor during the regular season. There's a reason my colleague Austan Kas is looking to his alternate line for made threes in his Thunder-Timberwolves Game 3 best bets.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.