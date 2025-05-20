2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers are off to the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in as many seasons. Only this time, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to stop them from a chance at raising the Stanley Cup. The Panthers and Canes have made it through the playoffs with relative ease, setting up a clash of titans in what will undoubtedly be an entertaining seven-game series.

For years, we have been waiting for Carolina to take the next step in its quest for hockey’s Holy Grail. And for the first time in nearly two decades, the Hurricanes are primed to represent the Eastern Conference in the NHL Final. The Canes enter the series with a 53.8% expected goals-for rating, outplaying their opponents in six of 10. Defense remains a hallmark of their success, and the Canes will have to lean into that to keep the Panthers’ attack at bay.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes, anticipated regression from the Panthers could make their path to the next round easier. Florida went on a scoring surge in the latter stages of the second round, recording 16 goals at five-on-five over the last five games of the series. That surge in scoring came despite unremarkable production, implying that immediate correction is anticipated.

The Panthers can’t maintain their current offensive pace. Over their last five games, they are scoring on 12.2% of shots. That puts them ahead of their playoff average of 11.6% and even further ahead of their regular season average of 7.7%. Carolina isn't the kind of team to blow you out of the water, pointing toward a low-scoring affair in Game 1.

The Panthers’ recent surge in scoring has pushed some of their players’ metrics out of whack and beyond sustainable measure. One player we have keyed in on as a potential regression candidate is Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart rides shotgun on the top line but has exceeded expectations with his most recent performances. The former 50-goal scorer has just one goal over his past four outings and four goals so far this postseason, but he is still operating above expectations. Altogether, Reinhart has been on the ice for 20 goals in the playoffs, outpacing his expected benchmark of 17.4. Predictably, that has elevated his PDO beyond sustainable levels, implying regression is imminent.

The other factor worth examining is his recent on-ice performance. Reinhart has recorded a lone tally in each of the last two, logging just one point. Moreover, he has been held scoreless in two of his past four.

Florida faces an uphill battle in the series opener against Carolina. Playing on the road for the second time in four nights, with condensed travel over the past week, puts them at a sincere disadvantage. We're taking a correlated approach on Tuesday, highlighting the value in backing Sam Reinhart to come in below his point prop.

