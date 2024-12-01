2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for 49ers at Bills on Sunday Night Football

Sitting in last place of the NFC West, it's safe to say the San Francisco 49ers season hasn't gone as planned.

Experiencing a true "Super Bowl hangover", S.F. has a losing record after Thanksgiving, and the road only gets tougher this weekend. They're on the road to battle what feels like the most stable and well-rounded Buffalo Bills team of Josh Allen's career.

Buffalo exits a bye after an electric win to end the Kansas City Chiefs' perfect season. Will they get another on Sunday, or can the Niners save their season?

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Sunday night game.

49ers at Bills Betting Picks

This game is a supreme example of why environment can mean so much.

In Santa Clara, these two efficient offenses could overcome their slow pace. Buffalo is 22nd in adjusted pace, and the Niners -- another run-first squad -- are one of the slowest teams in the NFL (31st). They're both top-15 clubs in pass rate over expectation, though.

However, the elements will be a factor on Sunday night. While feet (plural) of snow will subside before kickoff, we still should see significant snowfall and -- more importantly -- wind speeds in the range of 20 mph. That'll hurt the aerial attacks.

A lack of passing game doesn't mean these teams can't score, but it'll bleed significant clock on the way. We know Christian McCaffrey and James Cook can get the job done, but quietly, San Francisco is also numberFire's 23rd-ranked rush defense, which is a huge edge for Buffalo.

That's a slant in the Bills' direction, inviting a play on the Niners' team total should the Bills run wild.

With fewer holes, Buffalo's defense is a top-11 unit against both the rush and pass. In uninviting conditions, I'm happy to back the Niners below 20 points whether Brock Purdy (shoulder) plays or not. A banged-up Purdy might even have less juice in sharp winds than backup Brandon Allen.

