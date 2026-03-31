2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/31/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Cooper Flagg is in a smash spot tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, and I like him to go over 35.5 combined points, rebounds and assists.

Cooper Flagg - Pts + Reb + Ast Cooper Flagg Over Apr 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the past 15 games, the Bucks sit 28th in defensive rating. In that span, Milwaukee is giving up the seventh-most points per night to small forwards as well as the third-most rebounds and fifth-most assists per game to the position.

Dallas is 24th in defensive rating across the last 15 games while also playing at the sixth-fastest pace, so this game has shootout potential.

Prior to a poor showing last time out, Flagg had been rolling, averaging 27.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his previous three games. He's in a good spot to have another big outing tonight against a tanking Bucks team, one that has allowed at least 127 points in four straight games.

It's a little scary to take the under on Luka Doncic's points prop with how great he's been lately, but it's one of my favorite prop bets for today.

Luka Doncic - Points Luka Doncic Under Apr 1 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll get this out of the way -- Luka is absolutely rolling right now. He's averaging an eye-popping 39.7 points per game over his last 12 games, going over 33.5 points in 10 of those 12 games.

But he's bound to slow down at some point, and he's due for some negative regression with his shooting as he's making 39.3% of his three-pointers in that 12-game run -- up a bit from his season-long clip of 36.6%.

He's got a tough matchup tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland is giving up the fewest points per night to point guards (20.3) over the last 15 games. In his lone previous meeting versus the Cavs this year, Doncic scored just 29 points.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.