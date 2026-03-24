2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/24/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans are a great matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns to hit multiple three-pointers.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Karl-Anthony Towns +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, the Pels permit the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate, with 44.7% of the shots they allow being three-point looks.

KAT is shooting a decent 36.6% from deep overall this campaign, but he's shot it much better after the break. Since the All-Star break, Towns is making 42.9% of his three-point tries.

Towns has seen the Pelicans once this season, and he went 2 for 4 from three in that one. He took 10 threes over his two 2024-25 meetings with New Orleans, and I think his volume will get a boost today thanks to the matchup.

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been tough on shooting guards, and that pushes me to the under on Christian Braun's points prop.

Christian Braun - Points Christian Braun Under Mar 25 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 15 games, the Suns are giving up the third-fewest points per night to SGs (19.6). If we bump the sample to the past 30 games, Phoenix still rates out very well against two-guards as they surrender the fourth-fewest points per game to the position (20.5).

Braun has blown up for some big games lately, twice topping 20 points over his last four outings. But he's averaging 11.7 points per game for the season, and he's scoring only 9.9 points per game on the road.

With Braun on the road and in a tough matchup, I like him to go under 11.5 points.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.