2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/17/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat are a great matchup for Brandon Miller to have a big night from three.

4+ Made Threes 4+ Made Threes Brandon Miller +136 View more odds in Sportsbook

Miami allows the ninth-highest three-point attempt rate (42.3%) on the year. They've been especially giving to small forwards, surrendering the second-most made threes per night to SFs over the last 15 games (3.5).

Miller can take advantage. He's shooting 37.4% from deep this season, and he's not shy, putting up 8.1 three-point tries per game. That jumps to 9.2 three-point attempts per game at home.

Miller has played Miami just twice over the last two years. He's gone 8 for 18 from three across the two games. He should get looks tonight, and I like him to nail four-plus triples.

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers are in trouble tonight. They're expected to be without both Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid for a Mile High date with the Denver Nuggets -- a game where the spread is 15.5 points.

While it's terrifying to take the under on anything Nikola Jokic in such a good matchup, the lopsided spread pushes me toward this bet.

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Under Mar 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If this game gets ugly, which it very well might, Jokic may not see as many minutes as he usually does. Denver is likely looking for a spot to lessen Jokic's minutes a bit after he's played at least 38 minutes in three of the past four games. Tonight might be the perfect spot for them to give him a little extra time on the bench.

In each of the last three games in which Jokic has seen 33 or fewer minutes, he's been held to 12 or fewer rebounds -- averaging 11.0 in that split.

If this game stays competitive and Jokic sees close to 40 minutes, the under may be in trouble, but I think it's the side to be on today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.