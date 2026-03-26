2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/26/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans are a great matchup for Tobias Harris to get loose from three, and I'm intrigued by these odds on him to hit multiple treys today.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Tobias Harris +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, New Orleans is giving up the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.6%). They're allowing the third-most made triples per night to small forwards (3.1).

Harris has made a pair of threes in each of his last two outings as he's taking on a bigger role with Cade Cunningham sidelined. He's also a better three-point shooter at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.6%).

With the ball in his hands more sans Cade and a matchup that should boost his three-point volume, Harris to hit multiple threes is my favorite prop of the night.

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

This should be a fun matchup between two teams that could possibly end up meeting in the first round of the playoffs.

Josh Hart - Points Josh Hart Under Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the surprises of the season, and while their high-flying offense has gotten a lot of attention, Charlotte has been great on the defensive end, too, ranking third in defensive rating across the past 15 games.

The Hornets have been particularly stingy versus small forwards -- over the last 15 games, no team is holding SFs to fewer points per night than the Hornets are. They're also conceding the fewest made threes per game to the position in that time.

Hart isn't much of a scorer in the first place -- 12.2 PPG for the year -- and he's been held to 12 or fewer points in four of his previous six outings. This should be a tough spot for him to surpass his season average.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.