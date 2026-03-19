2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/19/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

With Cade Cunningham sidelined for the Detroit Pistons, it's anyone's guess what their offense will look like moving forward. That creates volatility in the prop market, and it can work in our favor until there's more Cade-less Pistons data for the books to go on.

Top Points Scorer Top Points Scorer Tobias Harris +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cunningham does so much for Detroit offensively that it's tough to project how roles will shake out. The market thinks Jalen Duren will be the new main man as he's listed at +105 odds to lead the game in points -- no one else is shorter than +750.

While Duren will surely be a key piece, I'm interested in fading a big favorite who doesn't shoot threes, and none of the Washington Wizards options catch my eye.

That leads me to Harris.

The veteran wing averages 18.4 points per 36 minutes with Cade off the court this season, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool. He draws a delightful matchup against a Washington team that struggles against small forwards -- although they struggle against basically every position -- as the Wiz permit the second-most points per night to SFs (24.4).

Harris would likely need to get hot from three to cash this market, but the Pistons -- as good as they are -- don't really have many true bucket-getters sans Cade. Harris is one of them, and I'm intrigued by these long odds on him to lead the game in points.

Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook can still fill up the box score, and I think a home date with the Philadelphia 76ers sets up well for him.

Russell Westbrook - Pts + Reb + Ast Russell Westbrook Over Mar 20 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The short-handed Sixers are struggling on the defensive end, ranking 21st in defensive rating across the last 10 games.

Russ can take advantage as he has surpassed 29.5 PRA in four of his previous five games.

Unlike a lot of nights with the Sacramento Kings, blowout risk isn't a huge worry today as the Kings are just 2.5-point 'dogs, which should mean a full allotment of minutes for Westbrook against an undermanned and struggling defense. Sign me up.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.