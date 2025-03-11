2 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/11/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

The Washington Wizards only have 13 wins this season, but 4 of those 13 victories have come in the team's last 7 games. That being said, the Wizards will square off against a red-hot Detroit Pistons squad on Tuesday that has won 11 of their last 14 contests.

Entering Tuesday's matchup, Washington is 30th in adjusted offensive rating (106.4), 28th in effective field-goal percentage (51.0%), and 29th in three-point percentage (33.3%). Meanwhile, Detroit is 10th in adjusted defensive rating (112.3) and 14th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.0%), so the Wizards' team total seems a bit high on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road against a formidable defensive unit.

Up to this point, Washington has played nine back-to-backs, and they've scored fewer than 108 points in the second leg seven times. With the Wizards producing the third-fewest points per game on the road (105.8) this season, the under on their team total is an enticing wager against a Pistons team that is finding their groove in the latter part of the campaign.

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

On the surface, the Milwaukee Bucks are reeling a bit following two consecutive losses to the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, they'll be taking on an Indiana Pacers team on Tuesday that has lost three games in a row, and it remains to be seen if Tyrese Haliburton is available to play after missing Monday's lopsided loss to the Chicago Bulls.

As for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are probable to play, so Milwaukee is expected to have their two All-Stars available. In the first two meetings between the Bucks and Pacers this season, Milwaukee won both contests by an average of 10 points, winning both matchups by 8-plus points.

Considering that both of these teams play at top-nine paces, the outcome could be determined by which team can generate more stops on the defensive end of the court. While the Pacers could struggle to contain Giannis in the paint with the 20th adjusted defensive rating (114.5) and 22nd effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.7%), the Bucks are 9th in adjusted defensive rating (112.1) and 5th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (52.8%).

