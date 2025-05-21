2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Knicks in Game 1

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Knicks Game 1 Betting Picks

In the previous series, every game for the Knicks featured a total of less than 215.0. With the Pacers playing at the third-quickest pace in the playoffs and seventh-quickest mark during the regular season, the total has jumped to 224.0 for Game 1.

New York has the second-slowest pace among active teams and the fifth-slowest from the regular season. The constant wrestle to control the tempo will be a major storyline for the Eastern Conference Finals. With the Knicks home for Game 1, I'll side with the under as it is 4-2 in Madison Square Garden during the postseason.

Each team defends the three very well as the Knicks ceded the sixth-lowest shot distribution from three while the Pacers give up the fifth-lowest mark in the regular season (per Dunks & Threes). Expect this series to come down to the paint battle, with each defense in the bottom six of shot distribution around the rim allowed during the regular season.

The Knicks also ranked 12th in offensive rebounding percentage prior to the playoffs while Indiana was 29th. New York's clear advantage on the boards should be a factor in controlling the pace, suggesting New York has a good shot of slowing Game 1 to their stylw.

Now let's dig into some of FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props. OG Anunoby led the Knicks during the regular season with 6.2 three-point attempts per game. That's kept up in the playoffs at 6.7 per contest, but he's now second on the team behind Jalen Brunson's 7.6.

The Pacers held the Cleveland Cavaliers to 29.4% shooting from downtown in the previous series while the Cavs averaged only 11.4 made three-pointers per game. Keep in mind Cleveland was one of the best three-point shooting teams from the regular season at a 38.1% three-point percentage (second-highest) and 15.8 makes per contest (second-highest).

Opponents have shot 33.6% from three against Indiana (the lowest among active teams). Until something changes, it'd be wise to fade the Knicks' three-point attack -- especially when they shot a meh 35.0% from three in their previous series.

We can do just that by taking Anunoby for under 16.5 points. He's been extremely streaky in the postseason, logging six or fewer points in three of six games against the Celtics in the last round but going for at least 20 points in the other three matchups.

In the last four games in which he's netted at least 17 points, Anunoby has made at least four three-pointers in every such outing, and he's currently +460 to convert at least four triples. After he's made only 5 of his last 18 three-point attempts (27.8%), give me the under.

