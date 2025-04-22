2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Bucks vs. Pacers in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Bucks at Pacers Game 2 Betting Picks

The Pacers cruised to a 117-98 win in Game 1, but the Bucks could be getting a major piece back for tonight. Following a miraculous recovery from a blood clot in his right calf, Damian Lillard is expected to make his return tonight.

With Lillard back in action, this should provide a boost to Milwaukee's offense. Of course, Dame's regular-season average of 24.9 points per game (PPG) says enough about his return, but this also goes hand in hand with shooting splits.

According to Dunks & Threes, Indiana allows the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim compared to the fifth-lowest from three-point land. The Bucks totaled only 40 points in the paint in Game 1, although they averaged just 44.0 during the regular season (fourth-lowest). Still, Milwaukee shooting 9 of 37 from three (24.3%) in Game 1 feels like something that is bound to improve.

Away Team Total Points Milwaukee Bucks Apr 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the regular season, the Bucks shot 38.7% from three (the highest). Due to the Pacers playing at the seventh-quickest pace in the regular season, there's still an opportunity for plenty of three-point looks. Milwaukee was right around its season average of 36.7 three-point shots per game in Game 1, even without Lillard's team-high 9.0 three-point attempts per game from the regular season. Returning to its season average of 14.1 made triples per game (eighth-most) feels within reach partially thanks to Lillard suiting up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his way in Game 1, too, posting 36 points, and the Bucks averaged 122.3 PPG in head-to-head meetings with Indiana during the regular season. As MasseyRatings' projected 233-point total suggests, we should be in store for more points in Game 2, especially from Milwaukee.

Positive regression was a big talking point for the Bucks' total. The same can be said for Indiana's lead guard, Tyrese Haliburton. He scored only 10 points while shooting 23.1% from the field and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc in Game 1, but this should be a good matchup for Hali.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Tyrese Haliburton +102 View more odds in Sportsbook

Milwaukee surrenders the 7th-highest three-point shot distribution, 8th-most three-point shots per contest, and 12th-most made triples per game. Haliburton led the Pacers in the regular season with 7.7 three-point attempts per game while shooting an efficient 38.8% from deep.

Indiana's star guard got his usual usage from three in Game 1, launching seven shots. With the volume present, Haliburton should be able to eventually shake off this cold spell. Our NBA DFS projections have the two-time All-Star totaling 3.3 made three-pointers. That's certainly a big help to him getting to the over his 18.5-point prop -- which is further emphasized by his 20.3-point projection.

If correct, this 20.3-point projection holds a 55.6% implied probability (or -125 odds) for at least 20 points. The current +100 odds have only a 50.0% implied probability. We are getting good value, and the Bucks' backcourt of Lillard (115.6), Taurean Prince (116.3), and Gary Trent Jr. (117.2) all have meh defensive ratings.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a Profit Boost Token to use for 3+ leg SGP wager on any NBA Playoff game happening April 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.