2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Guardians at Cubs on Wednesday 7/2/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago Cubs?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Guardians at Cubs

Shota Imanaga returned from a hamstring injury on June 26, ending nearly a two-month absence. He didn't miss a beat by giving up one hit and no earned runs in five innings of work.

Cleveland is a favorable matchup right now as they've recorded only 2.7 runs per game over the last 10. Imanaga touts a 2.54 ERA, but his 4.32 xERA and 4.81 SIERA raise questions. However, I'm not expecting regression against this ice-cold Guards batting order -- especially when they have the third-fewest runs above average against four-seam fastballs (Imanaga's most-used pitch with a 50.5% usage rate).

Tanner Bibee has given up at least two earned runs in six straight starts, carrying a 4.42 ERA during the span. The Cubs remain one of baseball's most dangerous batting order with the second-most runs, third-highest batting average, fourth-highest wOBA, and third-highest wRC+. Chicago is in the top four of runs above average against two of Bibee's three most-used pitches (sweeper and cutter).

Chicago has the recent run production to back the -0.5 first five innings run line, too, averaging 5.7 runs per game over the last 10.

Imanaga isn't known for striking out many batters, ranking in the 26th percentile of strikeout rate (18.7%). He does an excellent job of making batters chase, though, ranking in the 88th percentile of the category. For reference, he's only in the 46th percentile of whiff percentage.

Cleveland has the 10th-highest K% and 5th-highest chase percentage, working in favor of Imanaga's strikeout total. Furthermore, his sweeper carries his top K rate by a wide margin at 40.0%, and the Guardians have posted the third-fewest runs above average against the pitch.

Our MLB DFS projections have the Cubs' hurler projected for 4.83 strikeouts, giving us a lean for an over.

