Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Dodgers vs. Cubs in the Tokyo Series on Tuesday 3/18/25

We are so back.

The 2025 MLB season officially gets underway Tuesday with the Tokyo Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs. And what better way to open that than with a pitching duel between Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga?

We're going to run through my favorite bets for this game.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers vs. Cubs in the Tokyo Series

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under Mar 18 10:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We should expect Yamamoto to be relatively stretched out after he threw 75 pitches in his final spring training start. Still, this new-look Cubs lineup is likely to feature fewer strikeouts than it did previously, pushing me toward the under.

The Cubs finished last year with a 22.6% strikeout rate against righties. They've since shed some of the worst offenders, though, bringing in guys like Kyle Tucker to replace them. Tucker, specifically, is a low-strikeout guy against righties, and the Cubs' current active roster had just a 21.7% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching last year.

When the Dodgers opened the season in South Korea last year, Dave Roberts limited starter Tyler Glasnow to 77 pitches. I've got Yamamoto projected above that, but his strikeout projection still comes out to 5.41 for me. Pitchers projected around there have gone under 5.5 strikeouts 61.6% of the time, allowing me to drop -138 on the under for this one.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Will Smith +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

Last year was a tough one for Will Smith as his isolated slugging percentage sat below .200 for the second straight year. His underlying data was still encouraging, though, to the point where I'd like to buy in on him early.

Smith has always been someone who puts the ball in the air a ton. That was true last year, too, as his fly-ball rate was 47.6%, in line with his career mark. That helped him post a 10.8% barrel rate, tying the highest mark of his career in a full season.

He'll kick off the season against Imanaga, who is a tremendous pitcher but does have serious fly-ball tendencies. That was especially true when he left Wrigley Field as righties tagged him for a .172 ISO on the road.

Despite the down year, Smith still finished 2024 with a .258 ISO and 52.3% fly-ball rate against lefties. He'll have to elevate to get it over the Tokyo Dome's high outfield walls, but someone with Smith's batted-ball profile should be well-suited for the park.

Which bets stand out to you across today's action?

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.