2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Thursday 6/26/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Juventus vs. Manchester City

Juventus and Manchester City are both through to the knockout round as they've each totaled the maximum six points through two matches. That takes away a lot of the jeopardy from this matchup.

With nothing to play for outside of winning the top seed from the group, something neither team may care about too much, these two sides could rotate their squads fairly heavily and opt to rest key players, and that's one of the reasons I am backing the match to end in a draw.

But even if both teams put out their best lineups, there are reasons to believe Juve can hang with City as they're equal on goal differential (+8) thus far, with the Italian giants actually scoring one more goal than City have.

With Juve playing well and a chance for each side to take their foot off the gas a bit prior to the knockout rounds, I'll take these two teams to play to a draw on Thursday afternoon.

Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca

Al-Hilal has given a good account of themselves so far through two matches, earning a draw against both Real Madrid and RB Salzburg. But all that good work will be for naught unless Al-Hilal beat Pachuca in the final round of group matches -- something they have to do to have a chance to advance.

Al-Hilal have held up well defensively, conceding only once through two games. The issue has been at the other end of the pitch as they've netted only one goal. The matchup with Pachuca should help their attack get on track as Pachuca have allowed five total goals through two rounds, including three to a Real Madrid side that went down to 10 men in the seventh minute.

With several players who have played in big leagues in Europe, including a few who have spent time at some of the world's top clubs, Al-Hilal will have the talent edge on Pachuca, and I like their chances of recording a win tonight.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any soccer matches taking place on June 25th through June 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.