2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/29/25

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a notch as we head toward the final. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

PSG vs. Inter Miami

Oddsmakers are expecting PSG to thrash Inter Miami. Not only are PSG -600 to win, they're -132 to score over 2.5 goals.

Taking Kvaratskhelia to put two shots on target is my favorite way to back PSG in this Round-of-16 clash.

A 24-year-old left-winger, Kvaratskhelia was superb in his first half-season in Paris. After coming to the club in last January's transfer window, Kvaratskhelia totaled four goals and three assists in 11 Ligue 1 starts in addition to three goals and two assists in eight Champions League starts. In the CWC, he's got a goal and two assists in three starts.

I'm not sure how Inter Miami can cope with PSG's electric attack. Inter Miami have given up the sixth-most goals in the MLS, conceding 27 times in 16 matches. PSG is a massive step up in competition, and while Inter Miami have some big names, their squad is heavily skewed toward attack.

In a match where PSG should dominate possession and create loads of chances, Kvaratskhelia can put two shots on goal.

Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich

This is the Round-of-16 fixture I'm most looking forward to -- a Bayern team with as much talent as any squad in the world versus a Flamengo side that's been mighty impressive this tourney.

I think we'll see a tight match, especially early, which puts me on first-half draw.

While Bayern have the firepower to beat anyone, they've been a little meh this tourney. The 10-0 win over Auckland City looks impressive, but Auckland isn't even a team of full-time pros. Against Benfica last time out, Bayern fell by a 1-0 score, and they narrowly edged Boca Juniors, 2-1, before that in a match where they registered just one more shot on target than Boca did.

Meanwhile, Flamengo have cooked at the CWC. They started the event with back-to-back wins over ES Tunis (2-0) and Chelsea (3-1) before drawing 1-1 with LAFC in a match where they had three more shots on target than LAFC and saw 66% of the possession. Plus, Flamengo already knew it was through to the knockout round prior to the LAFC matchup.

The win over Chelsea gives me confidence Flamengo can make a fist of it versus Bayern. Plus, it's not like this Flamengo form came out of nowhere. In Brazilian Serie A play, they own a pristine +20 goal differential through 11 matches. They're legit.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.