2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Saturday 6/28/25

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the knockout rounds, upping the stakes as we head toward the final. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Palmeiras vs. Botafogo

Two Brazilian sides and two of the surprise stories of the tourney meet up in today's first Round-of-16 matchup, and I'm backing Palmeiras to win.

Palmeiras were lucky to be drawn into a weaker group, but they took advantage of it and are unbeaten through three matches. They kept a clean sheet in two of their group fixtures, including a quality tourney-opening defensive performance against European side Porto where they held the Portuguese club to just three shots on target.

Botafogo have been super impressive, emerging from a group that included PSG and Atletico Madrid, two of Europe's top teams. Their 1-0 win over PSG was the upset of the tourney thus far, and they also beat the Seattle Sounders, 2-1, before closing group play with a hard-fought 1-0 defeat to Atleti.

Based on this tourney, Botafogo has been better than Palmeiras. But zooming out, Palmeiras have been the better side during the Brazilian Serie A campaign. Palmeiras have four more points through an equal 11 matches and also have an expected goal (xG) difference that is 3.1 xG better. They played to a 0-0 draw in March, but it was a match where Palmeiras held a 1.3-0.9 edge in xG.

While Botafogo has been a great feel-good story, I'm fading the current momentum and taking Palmeiras to win.

Benfica vs. Chelsea

After a stellar start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Chelsea sputtered to the finish line -- ultimately doing just enough to lock down a Champions League spot. Their Club World Cup performance has followed a similar path.

The Blues fell to Flamengo, 3-1, in their second match before knocking off ES Tunis, 3-0, to clinch qualification. The Blues' two group wins came against LAFC and the aforementioned Tunis, a pair of sides well beneath Chelsea's talent level. In their one match versus a somewhat comparable foe (Flamengo), the Blues just weren't very good as Flamengo racked up nine shots on target, although Chelsea aided them with a 68th-minute red card.

Benfica topped Bayern Munich, 1-0, last time out to win their group. Their other two group matches were a 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors and a 6-0 win over Auckland City. In Benfica's win over Bayern, the German giants dominated possession (73%), but both sides had four shots on target, so it wasn't some smash and grab.

Benfica are in better form, and while they should be the underdog to a more talented Chelsea side, I think they can get a draw through regulation.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.