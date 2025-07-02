2 Best CONCACAF Gold Cup Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Guatemala

The United States Men's National Team is into the knockout round of the Gold Cup and takes on Guatemala tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this clash?

Gold Cup Betting Picks for USA vs. Guatemala

The US caught a big break when Guatemala (106th in FIFA World Rankings) upset Canada (30th). Canada was going to be a stout matchup for the Americans (16th). Instead, the US is a sizable favorite against Guatemala, with the USMNT listed at -410 to win and -1200 to qualify for the next round.

Backing Guatemala to not score is my favorite way to get exposure to this game.

The US has been pretty solid on defense in this tourney, conceding only three goals through four matches, including a pair of clean sheets. But this is more about Guatemala's attack being extremely meh.

Outside of a three-goal night versus a poor Guadeloupe side, Guatemala has netted just two goals over their other three Gold Cup matches. Facing a 10-man Canadian team for the whole second half in the quarterfinals, Guatemala still managed only three shots on target.

This market is scary because one US mistake could spoil things, but I think Guatemala will have a very tough time creating quality chances.

While I think the US eventually prevails, Guatemala figures to make things difficult, and I'm expecting Guatemala to come out with a defensive mindset.

Guatemala has held up decently well defensively in this tourney, and they put forth a quality defensive display versus Canada, keeping the Canadians to just two shots on target, although Canada's 45th-minute red card certainly made things easier for Guatemala.

The US has more talent than Guatemala, but it's not like the Americans are loaded with match-winning, top-shelf attacking talent -- especially given who isn't suiting up this tourney.

A 0-0 halftime score wouldn't surprise me, so I find these +250 odds appealing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.