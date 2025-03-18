2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee vs. Wofford

In a Thursday matchup in the 2025 D1 men's college basketball tournament, the Tennessee Volunteers, the 2 seed in the Midwest Region, are 18.5-point favorites over the Wofford Terriers, the 15 seed, according to the college basketball betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

While the Terriers have their work cut out for them, one player could still find success underneath. For Tennessee, this game represents a rare matchup with a lower-tier defense.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Tennessee vs. Wofford, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Tennessee vs. Wofford

Kyler Filewich (WOF) - Total Points + Rebounds

Kyler Filewich has averaged 21.1 points + rebounds per game this season and has had at least 17 combined PR in 78.1% of his games this year.

Yes, this is a big step up from most of his competition that he's faced this season.

And yes, the Tennessee Volunteers have let up just a 52.9% field goal percentage on close two-point attempts, via BartTorvik.

Also, yes, 76.5% of Kyler Filewich's shot attempts are coming at the rim.

The Wofford Terriers haven't faced many top-25 defenses -- just one (Tennessee is 3rd by Torvik, by the way).

In that game against Duke, Filewich racked up 12 points and 9 rebounds for 21 combined PR in an 86-35 loss.

Filewich has been able to log big minutes and will need to do so for Wofford to keep this one close.

Chaz Lanier (TENN) - Total Points

On the flip side for the Vols, this is a rare matchup in the opposite sense against a team with a subpar defense compared to the national average.

The Terriers rank 246th in Torvik's adjusted defensive rating, and Lanier and the Vols haven't faced many teams with defenses ranked quite that low.

Lanier, though, does have seven games this season against teams 200th or worse in adjusted defensive rating (via Torvik).

In those, he has averaged 17.0 points per game while netting at least 17 points in five of them (71.4%).

