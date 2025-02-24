2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Houston at Texas Tech

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

With an absurd 15-1 record in conference play, No. 4 Houston can clinch the Big 12 regular-season title over No. 10 Texas Tech tonight. It won't be an easy task, though, for the Red Raiders handed the Cougars their only conference loss.

Houston at Texas Tech Betting Picks

Bart Torvik has Houston as the top-ranked squad while Texas Tech isn't far behind at seventh. As expected, this will likely be a closely contested game with the Cougs listed as a 1.5-point favorites.

Perhaps the biggest key of this matchup will be the injury status of Red Raider guard Chance McMillian, who averages 15.1 points per game (PPG). He missed Saturday's game with a leg injury and is questionable for tonight. Texas Tech still managed to take out West Virginia, 73-51, as 10-point favorites minus McMillian. The Red Raiders are shaping up to be one of the hot picks for March Madness. An upset win over Houston is certainly in the picture.

Of course, the most recent matchup with WVU wasn't without dramatics as Tech's big man JT Toppin was ejected early in the game via a head-scratching call. It only got worse as coach Grant McCasland was quickly ejected after the call, as well. Toppin leads the team with 17.3 PPG, 9.1 rebounds per game (RPG), and 1.2 blocks per, contest. With the Cougars in the 92nd percentile of both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, having Toppin in this matchup versus Houston will be significant.

The Red Raiders already fared well on the glass in the previous matchup against Houston, totaling 37 rebounds to the Cougars' 38. With Toppin back in the lineup, the rebounding battle should stay close, and Texas Tech made 12 three-pointers to Houston's 5 in the previous meeting.

Winning the three-point battle is something else I expect to keep up. The Red Raiders average 9.8 made threes (93rd percentile) and 25.6 three-point attempts per game (82nd percentile). Meanwhile, the Cougars log 8.3 made threes per contest (70th percentile) and 20.6 three-point shots per contest (29th percentile). Despite carrying the best adjusted defensive efficiency, Houston is in the 11th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed while Texas Tech is in the 79th percentile of the same category.

The Red Raiders' offense has the ideal matchup to produce against college basketball's best defense. The Cougars' identity for years has been defense and rebounding, and Texas Tech has the ability to limit Houston in both categories.

Darrion Williams is one of four Red Raiders to have at least 95 three-point attempts on the season. He averages 3.7 three-point attempts per game, but this has jumped to 5.2 over his last five outings. Williams has also posted 2.2 made threes per game during the five-game stretch. Two or more made threes is carrying plus odds for Williams, making this an enticing pick.

We know Houston has some concerns defending the three-point line, such as giving up 22.0 three-point shots per contest (61st percentile). Considering the Cougars play at a snail-like pace (99th percentile for slowest tempos), you wouldn't expect them to give up so many three-point shots.

Williams takes 31.3% of his shots from three, and this should only inflate if McMillian is unable to go.

