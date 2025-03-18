2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for High Point vs. Purdue

One of the first games in the men's college basketball tournament that will tip off on Thursday will pit the No. 13 High Point Panthers against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers. This will be the first time High Point has taken part in the men's tournament, while Purdue is looking to bounce back in the tourney after losing in last year's national championship.

Betting Picks for High Point vs. Purdue

The impending matchup between High Point and Purdue will feature two efficient offenses that tend to get into high-scoring affairs. The Panthers might be sitting at 84th in KenPom's ratings, but they are 25th in adjusted offensive rating (118.5) and average a robust 81.7 points per game.

As for the Boilermakers, they are seventh in adjusted offensive rating (124.2), producing 77.9 points per game. At the same time, High Point is 227th in adjusted defensive rating (109.1) and Purdue is 63rd in adjusted defensive rating (100.4), with both teams giving up 70.5-plus points per game on the defensive end of the floor.

The offensive efficiency for both of these programs also stands out, as the Panthers are posting a 56.4% effective field-goal percentage and 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to the Boilermakers recording a 56.3% effective field-goal percentage and 38.5% three-point percentage. Lastly, High Point is a solid 7-6 to the over in non-conference games this season, and Purdue has earned a 20-13 overall record to the over thus far.

After operating as a role player for the Boilermakers a season ago, Trey Kaufman-Renn has blossomed into a go-to option for Purdue this season. Entering this year's tourney, Kaufman-Renn is notching 20.2 PPG and 6.2 RPG, and he's been even more productive in recent outings.

In four of his last five contests, Kaufman-Renn has tallied 32-plus points and rebounds, scoring 24-plus points in each of those four games. While Kaufman-Renn has achieved 29-plus points and rebounds in 16 of his 33 starts, he's hit the over on this number in 11 of his last 13 appearances.

Once again, High Point is 227th in adjusted defensive rating, and 43.2% of the points the Panthers have allowed are inside the paint. Considering that Kaufman-Renn has taken just seven threes all year and takes 5.8 free throw attempts per game, he'll be plenty busy in the paint versus High Point.

