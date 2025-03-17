2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for American vs. Mount St. Mary's

American and Mount St. Mary's kick off the third of four games to open up the D1 men's college basketball tournament before the final 64 teams are locked in.

The winner of this matchup faces Duke in the East Region in a 1-versus-16 matchup.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for American vs. Mount St. Mary's, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for American and Mount St. Mary's

Sophomore Greg Jones has has scored double-digits in over half of his D1 games this season and has played 27.4 minutes per game in nine games since returning to American's starting lineup.

Jones faces a Mount St. Mary's team that ranks 333rd in three-point attempt rate allowed to opponents, per BartTorvik.

Jones has had multiple three-point attempts in 28 of 31 D1 games and has averaged 11.3 points in 12 games against teams outside the top 200 in three-point attempt rate and while Jones has played 20-plus minutes.

He's scored at least 10 points in 8 of those 12 games.

Lastly, Jones has scored 10-plus in five of his last six games.

Dola Adebayo has averaged 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season for a total of 19.1 points + rebounds (PR) but has averaged 23.0 PR over his last 10 games while averaging 30.8 minutes per contest in that span.

In 15 games in which Adebayo has played at least 30 minutes, he has averaged 22.7 combined points and rebounds and has had at least 20 combined PR in 12 of those 15 games (80.0%).

American is outside the top-300 in offensive rebounding rate by way of a heavy three-point attempt rate. Defensive boards should be available for Adebayo.

American is also bottom-60 at defending close-range twos, and Adebayo does most of his damage inside the arc.

